Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones drops hyped 3-word reaction to Pacers' 50-win regular season run

Jade Jones, the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, was hyped after the final day of the NBA regular season. The Pacers earned their 50th win of the campaign by outlasting the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers 126-118 in overtime.

It was a non-bearing game for both teams, so the coaches decided to give their starters and key players an extra rest ahead of the playoffs. The Pacers were led by Quenton Jackson's 21 points and six rebounds, while Tony Bradley added 14 points and 14 boards.

In a post on her Instagram stories, Jones shared a graphic featuring Haliburton and the Pacers celebrating their 50th win of the season. It was Indiana's first 50-win season since 2013-14, when Paul George led the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals.

"Not done yet," Jones wrote.

Jade Jones shared this on her Instagram stories. (Photo: @jadeeejones on IG)

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. It's a rematch of last year's first-round series, when the Pacers produced an upset over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks in six games.

For this year's series, the Pacers now have homecourt advantage and healthier personnel. The Bucks will be without Damian Lillard this time around as he continues to recover from a blood clot in his leg. His prognosis is good, but the team hasn't announced his return date.

It's going to be an intense series since the two teams have history, especially with the game ball debacle of 2023 and last year's playoff matchup. While the Pacers dominated the season series 4-1 last season, the Bucks returned the favor by winning this year's series 3-1.

The Milwaukee Bucks are favored by some analysts due to Giannis Antetokounmpo's prowess. The Greek Freak is the best player in the series and will likely dominate the Indiana Pacers. However, the Bucks have been inconsistent this season, while Indiana has been rolling in the last two months.

Tyrese Haliburton's calf injury not an issue for Indiana

Tyrese Haliburton's calf injury not an issue for Indiana. (Photo: IMAGN)

Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out of the Indiana Pacers' regular season finale due to a calf injury. Haliburton dealt with injuries early in the season, but fans don't need to be concerned heading into the playoffs. It's not a serious injury, as the Pacers guard is ready for the first round.

Haliburton had a terrible start to the season following an injury-riddled stint with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics. He couldn't find his shot and was lacking confidence.

However, he has bounced back in the second half of the campaign to help the Pacers finish with homecourt advantage for the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

