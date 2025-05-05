Tyrese Haliburton joins Steve Nash and Rajon Rondo as passing savants in 21st century

Tyrese Haliburton might have been voted the most overrated player by his peers, but he has taken over the NBA playoffs. Haliburton had a fantastic night in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, joining legendary playmakers like Steve Nash and Rajon Rondo in the record books.

The Indiana Pacers star guard finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in their 121-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. He became the sixth player since 2000 to have 70 or more assists in the first six games of a playoff run.

According to NBA Stats, Haliburton joined Rondo, Nash, John Wall, Jason Kidd and Chris Paul. Rondo and Nash were the only two players who did it at least twice, with the former doing it three times in his career.

Tyrese Haliburton came up clutch in the fourth quarter, hitting a step-back 3-point shot midway through the period to start the Indiana Pacers' run. It swung the momentum to the Pacers, with Haliburton making two big assists and blocking two shots down the stretch.

Haliburton also knocked down two free throws to help ice the game as the Pacers took a 1-0 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pacers dominated the first half before the Cavaliers built some momentum in the third quarter, before it became a back-and-forth battle in the final 12 minutes.

Indiana appeared to have confidence heading into the game since they won the regular season series 3-1. The Cavaliers also played without Darius Garland, so his production could have helped make things closer in the end.

Tyrese Haliburton reacts to Pacers' win in Game 1

Speaking to reporters after the game, Tyrese Haliburton liked what he saw from his teammates in their 121-112 win in game 1. Haliburton thought that getting the victory was crucial in gaining confidence for the rest of the series.

"Felt like we came out and played with a lot of confidence, and it led to good things for us," Haliburton said, according to Pacers beat reporter Scott Agness. "I thought we did a great job of attacking the rim and playing our style offensively."

Haliburton wasn't the only one who came out firing for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard had a team-high 23 points, while Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith each scored 17. Myles Turner had 13 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Bennedict Mathurin scored 11 points off the bench.

