Tyrese Haliburton leaves 2-word reaction after John Cena scripts WrestleMania history

On Sunday, Indiana Pacers star, Tyrese Haliburton, was seen sharing a story on Instagram after John Cena's historic 17th title win. The WWE superstar scripted a historic moment at WrestleMania 41 as he defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new WWE World Champion. This feat was celebrated online by Haliburton, as this win cemented Cena's legacy in the sports entertainment industry.

The longtime WWE fan was seen enjoying this special moment on social media as he posted a story after Cena's win. Holding a replica WWE championship belt in front of his TV screen, Haliburton captioned the story in two words:

"Job Finished #17," he wrote, commemorating John Cena.

Tyrese Haliburton reacts to John Cena's historic WWE title win

John Cena, who is on his final tour with the WWE, is set to retire from the industry at the end of this year. The longtime baby face had a change of heart during his last dance and turned heel after his elimination from the Royal Rumble in February.

Stirring up a rivalry with the then-champion Cody Rhodes, Cena finally defeated the American Nightmare last night as he plumetted him with the championship belt before pinning him to earn his historic 17th title win. This victory saw him break Nature Boy, Ric Flair's long-standing record of 16 title wins and put him in a bracket of his own.

Tyrese Haliburton celebrated Cena's win on Instagram, but will now turn his attention to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. After taking home the win in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton and Co. will be looking to emulate a similar result in the second game.

The Indiana Pacers take home Game 1 against the Bucks as Damian Lillard goes off on Tyrese Haliburton

After eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023-24 playoffs, the Indiana Pacers have been given a similar task this time around. Facing the Wisconsin side in the playoffs once again, the Pacers made a statement in Game 1 as they defeated them by a score of 117-98.

In a strong team performance, the Pacers managed to limit Giannis Antetokounmpo's 36 points, as all but one of the Indiana starters contributed double-digit points. Pascal Siakam was the star for the Indianapolis franchise as he scored 25 points and recorded 7 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton, on the other hand, had a subpar performance, averaging 15 points and 12 assists while shooting 0-7 from beyond the arc. However, his biggest highlight of the night was his court-side bust-up with Bucks' Damian Lillard.

The former Trail Blazers guard was seen chirping at Haliburton from the bench during a timeout as he sat out the Game 1 with an injury.

