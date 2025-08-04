Tyrese Haliburton left stranded as John Cena steals Pacers star's crutches in stunning WWE SummerSlam moment

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Published Aug 04, 2025 03:57 GMT
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had a brief moment in the spotlight at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night at MetLife Stadium, as he continues to rehab from the Achilles injury he sustained in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.

During the headline match for the undisputed WWE title between John Cena and former champ Cody Rhodes, Cena noticed Haliburton sitting courtside, threw his trademark "You can't see me" taunt at him, then took one of Haliburton’s crutches.

Cena turned the crutch into a prop, using it as a weapon against Rhodes, which got a thunderous reaction from the hyped New Jersey crowd.

But just like Haliburton’s own fate in the Finals at the hands of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder, Cena fell short, losing his title to Rhodes.

Haliburton later reacted to the viral moment on X, writing:

“Smh all you had to do was ask @JohnCena.”
All night, Haliburton drew heavy boos from fans at SummerSlam, playing up his role as a New York villain, a persona he embraced during the playoffs, especially when he trolled Knicks fans with the infamous Reggie Miller “choke” celebration en route to Indiana eliminating New York in six games.

Tyrese Haliburton still on long road to recovery after Achilles injury

Tyrese Haliburton will need those crutches for a while, as his recovery timeline remains lengthy.

Haliburton’s injury comes with major consequences for the NBA heading into the 2025-26 season, already affecting the Pacers' decisions, most notably their choice to let Myles Turner walk rather than dip into the luxury tax.

Just last month, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard shut down any hope of Haliburton suiting up next season, but expressed full confidence in his long-term comeback.

“I have no doubt that he will be back better than ever. The surgery went well,” Pritchard said (per CNN).
“It was a little higher and he gets more blood to that (as he recovers). He will not play next year though. We would not jeopardize that now, so don’t get any hopes up that he will play.”
Tyrese Haliburton, meanwhile, has said his recovery is progressing and shared that he’s been leaning on advice from Kevin Durant, who bounced back from the same injury to return to elite form.

Like Durant, Haliburton first suffered a right calf strain midway through the Finals but played through it until tearing his Achilles, which forced him out of Game 7 early.

