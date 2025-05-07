Tyrese Haliburton makes bold statement on his NSFW celebration after game-winner: "Been waiting for that man" 

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton showed once again that he is not afraid of the big moments. The All-Star guard hit a game-winning 3-pointer to put his team up 2-0 on Tuesday, stunning the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in front of their fans.

Ad

Following the shot, Haliburton did a rather obscene gesture as his celebration, as he gestured his hands down near his crotch area.

In the postgame press conference, the Pacers guard talked about his NSFW celebration.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've been waiting for that," Haliburton said to the media. "It was just right in the moment. I'll take that fine gladly."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tyrese Haliburton didn't just hit the game-winner to break the Cavaliers' hearts, he had an entire clutch sequence.

The Pacers were trailing 116-119 in the waning moments of the game, and the Cavs had possession of the ball. However, Andrew Nembhard managed to intercept Max Strus' inbound pass to give his team a chance to win.

The ball found itself in the hands of Haliburton, who tried to attack the basket. He was fouled by Ty Jerome on the drive, sending him to the line. Haliburton converted the first of two free throws to cut the lead to 119-117 but missed the second. However, he rebounded his own miss, which allowed him to set up his game-winning 3-pointer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Haliburton finished the game with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Also Read: Tyrese Haliburton joins Steve Nash and Rajon Rondo as passing savants in 21st century

Tyrese Haliburton's creativity on offense is causing problems for Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyrese Haliburton has been a destructive player for opposing teams during this postseason. The Milwaukee Bucks struggled to keep him in check in Round 1, and his ability to step up in the clutch proved to be too much for them to handle.

Ad

The Pacers' guard has continued to be a menace for opposing defenses in their Conference semifinal showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. While his game-winning 3-pointer on Tuesday is sure to be a highlight, his performance in Game 1 on Sunday can't be ignored.

In 36 minutes of action, Haliburton put up a 22-point and 13-assist double-double, going 9-for-15 on his shot attempts. He also did some work on the defensive end, coming away with one steal and three blocks. Haliburton's performance helped the Pacers to a 121-112 victory.

With Indiana now up 2-0, they have a chance to sweep the top-seeded team in the East as the showdown shifts to the Pacers' home court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.