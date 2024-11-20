Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones comforts him with 4 words after Pacers loss to Raptors

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, posted a comforting photo of them on Tuesday, following the Indiana Pacers' 130-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Pacers fell to 6-8 on Monday to start their three-game road trip.

Haliburton had a poor offensive performance with 16 points, three rebounds and four assists. The 6-foot-5 point guard shot 27.8%, including a lowly 22.2% from deep. Defensively, however, the All-Star guard had five steals and two blocks. Unfortunately for Indiana, that wasn't enough to beat the Raptors.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following their loss, Jones posted a photo with a comforting four-word caption.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Us against the world," Jones posted.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend comforts the All-Star guard following the Pacers' loss.

After the first 14 games, the Pacers star has not found his rhythm shooting the basketball. Hali is averaging 16.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.5 assists with a field goal efficiency of 38.3%. Outside the arc, the star has shot below 30% in 7.9 attempts per game.

Haliburton shot 32.4% and somewhat increased his 3-point shooting percentage over the previous four games. However, during that stretch, the star guard's field goal efficiency dropped to 32.2%.

Also read: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade Jones throws shade at Knicks after beau drops 35 points in massive win

Tyrese Haliburton jokingly blames Steph Curry for his offensive struggles

Following the Pacers' loss, Tyrese Haliburton spoke to reporters about his struggles. Hali was high on his defensive performance but wants to see more of his shots go through the hoop.

"I just got to figure out how to win the game in other ways," Haliburton said following the Pacers' loss. "I felt like I turned it up defensively in (the) second half to help us win. I would love to make more shots, but that happens."

Haliburton then joked that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is to blame for his shooting inconsistencies. However, the results weren't what the Wisconsin native wanted.

"Honestly speaking, I'm probably gonna blame Steph, because he convinced me to try out pregame naps," Haliburton said. "Because I told him I don't nap, and he told me to try it out and text him after the game, see the result. So, he gonna get a text.

"No more pregame naps for Tyrese. But we figured out."

Expand Tweet

Hali and the Pacers will take on the Houston Rockets on Wednesday before ending their road trip on Friday. In the Emirates NBA Cup group stage, they will take against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also read: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones drops 3-word reaction on Pacers star's striking picture

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback