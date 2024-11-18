Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones drops 3-word reaction on Pacers star's striking picture

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, shared a heartfelt reaction on Sunday to a picture of the Indiana Pacers star. Haliburton put on a stellar performance in the Pacers’ 119-110 victory over the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

After a slow start to the season, Haliburton shone in the critical matchup against the Pacers' Eastern Conference rivals. The dynamic point guard delivered an array of highlight plays and clutch shots, leaving a significant mark on the game with his all-around brilliance.

From his no-look lob to Obi Toppin to back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the Paris Olympics gold medalist was in top form from start to finish. Following the game, the Indiana Pacers posted a series of highlights on Instagram, featuring a candid picture of Haliburton flashing a beaming smile alongside snippets of his on-court heroics.

Jade Jones shared the post on her Instagram story, paying special attention to Haliburton’s joyful photo, showcasing her pride in his performance.

"My smiley man," Jones wrote with a heart emoji.

(Credit: Jade Jones/Instagram)

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones’ relationship began during their time at Iowa State University and the two have been inseparable ever since. Jones is one of Haliburton’s biggest supporters, frequently seen courtside at Pacers games, enthusiastically cheering for her boyfriend.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Miami Heat

Tyrese Haliburton delivered a well-rounded performance in the Indiana Pacers’ victory over the Miami Heat, impacting both ends of the court. The two-time All-Star recorded 16 points, three rebounds, 13 assists and two blocks in just under 38 minutes of play. He shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc, and was perfect from the free-throw line, making all five attempts.

Haliburton’s standout performance also earned him a place in NBA history. He now ranks third all-time in games with at least 15 points, 10 assists and zero turnovers, trailing only legends John Stockton and Chris Paul.

This season, Haliburton is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 13 appearances. He’s shooting 39.3% from the field, including 29.4% from 3-point range.

The Pacers’ star point guard will look to build on his strong form when Indiana faces the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

