Tyrese Haliburton's GF Jade Jones hypes Pacers stars all black outfit as he steps in for playoff series closeout vs Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones, has been his biggest supporter since he was playing college basketball. Fast forward to playing in the NBA, she has also upped her game in hyping him up. Jones now cheers her boyfriend from the time he steps out of his door.

Ahead of Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference first round, Jones made two posts on her Instagram story, dedicated to Haliburton.

In the first post, she posted a picture of cookies with the Pacers star's face on them.

"game day!!!!" she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

In the second post, she reposted the picture of Haliburton entering the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in his 'meaning business' outfit. The Pacers guard was dressed in an all-black suit and matched it with a black leather bag, black sunglasses and a pair of black shoes.

[Credit: IG/@jadeeejones]

The 4th-seed Pacers took an early 3-1 lead in the series against the 5th-seed Bucks. With the home-court advantage, Haliburton and the Pacers will be expected by their fans to send Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks home.

Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend reveals getting regularly tricked by fake news

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones have been one of the NBA's most beloved couples. While Haliburton is focused on his game, Jones also has her eyes rolling around in the NBA, and like every other fan, she occasionally falls for fake news within the league.

Haliburton and Jones recently appeared for a quick 'Who’s more likely to' Q&A segment on WAG Talk. When asked about who among them was more likely to get tricked by the fake news, the couple revealed that Jones was a frequent victim of that.

"At least once a day," Jade Jones hilariously responded pointing a finger at herself.

Haliburton quickly added that Jones sends him posts every day from the infamous parody account, NBA Centel.

“She sends me Centel every day,” Tyrese Haliburton added.

While there was agreement on being the victim of the fake news, there were other answers where the couple didn't agree, like 'who was better at planning dates.' Both pointed towards themselves, with the Pacers star saying he plans every date.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones have been together since they were in college at Iowa State. While the Pacer star played two years for the Cyclones basketball team, Jones was in the cheerleading squad. Haliburton asked her out in 2019, and they've been together ever since.

