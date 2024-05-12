Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones dotingly reacts to Pacers star's formal fit with $4,145 Dolce & Gabbana jacket

Jade Jones loved the outfit her Indiana Pacers boyfriend, Tyrese Haliburton, wore ahead of Game 3 against the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Haliburton showed up to the Gainbrige Fieldhouse in a Dolce & Gabbana jacket, which retails for $4,145 on their website.

Haliburton's double-breasted, cashmere jacket was made in Italy and is part of the brand's “Black Sicily” collection. Jones took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the look, which included sunglasses, black trousers and polished shoes.

Jade Jones's reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's formal look

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Pacers star hasn't worn a formal look in previous playoff games this season. He regularly posts his outfits before games on Instagram, keeping his followers up to date on his fashion choices.

The Pacers won Game 3 of the series 111-106, which was a vitally important victory. Indiana was 2-0 down entering the match, and have cut the deficit to one game, while a loss would have made their situation critical. Haliburton scored a team-high 35 points in 38 minutes on the court, showing just how important he is to the franchise.

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones' relationship timeline

Tyrese Haliburton and Jade Jones met as Iowa University students. Jade was a cheerleader for the Cyclones' soccer and basketball teams at the time, back when Tyrese was an emerging college talent.

They started dating in 2019 and since then, their relationship has blossomed. Haliburton expressed his gratitude for Jones during his draft celebration, calling her one of his 'rocks' that helped him achieve his goals.

The two are open about their relationship on social media and frequently post photos of each other on Instagram. On Halloween, the couple cosplayed as Miles Morales' Spiderman and Gwen Stacy from the animated movie "Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse."

While Tyrese Haliburton has become an NBA star, Jade Jones has taken a respectable and different career path, and is a teacher at Walcott Elementary School in Iowa.