In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton spotted in $9200 Prada coat ahead of Pacers vs Knicks game

The Indiana Pacers have their All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton back tonight as they face the New York Knicks. As he made his way to Madison Square Garden, he was photographed wearing a branded coat. Haliburton made his presence known with his outfit before the game.

The two-time All-Star missed five games before returning to the court against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 30. He played just 22 minutes in a 129-124 loss to the Celtics and registered 13 points, three rebounds and 10 assists. Haliburton didn't have the best game as he shot 31% from the field.

As he made his way to the Knicks' arena, Haliburton turns heads with his outfit. He wore a $9,200 Prada coat before the game. Look at the photos below to see the Pacers star in the designer coat.

Looking at his Instagram account, fans can see how Haliburton often dresses neatly before games. There have been times when he trench coats to beautify his outfits.

NBA legend sympathizes with Tyrese Haliburton

The new rule of the league where players have to play a minimum of 65 games to qualify for regular-season awards has affected a handful of stars. That list includes Tyrese Haliburton, who has missed 13 games this season. Aside from the awards, Haliburton and a few other players' contracts are on the line.

The Pacers star recently called the new rule "stupid." Over the summer, Haliburton signed a five-year, $204.5 million contract extension with the team. If he makes it to the All-NBA team this season, he can make up to 30% of the cap, according to the (Derrick) Rose rule. Sources say that it could be worth an extra $41 million over the contract’s duration.

The games he's allowed to miss this season are now limited. If he misses more than three games(maximum 17 out of 82 games), he won't be considered for any regular-season awards. Haliburton also won't receive a big paycheck because of this.

Former NBA star and current NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars shared that the entire ecosystem of the league agreed to the new rule. Everyone agreed that 20% of the season was a good number to control players missing games.

The six-time All-Star did share how he felt towards the situation for stars like Haliburton.

"I joke with people and I go, 'Maybe it's been a while, but I played in this league and I feel for these players. I'm sympathetic to these guys, what they have to go through,'" Dumars said. "If a guy's injured, man, and he has missed these games, and he's getting close to the threshold, I'm gonna feel bad for that guy. Whether it's a guy that's injured a lot, or whether it's Haliburton that it's just a freak accident."

Haliburton isn't the only one dealing with this problem, as Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid might lose his chance at winning another MVP award this season.

