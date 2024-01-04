The Indiana Pacers won their third matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks this 2023–24 season at the Gainsbridge Fieldhouse on January 3. Indiana's star guard Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, attended the game in her simple yet stylistic fashion.

On Jade's social media account, she had a bathroom selfie sporting her Chanel flap bag. According to 1stDibs.com, the price of the luxury bag is $11,750.

A closer look at Jade Jones' Chanel Flap bag

The Chanel Peach Caviar Medium Flap Bag features a sophisticated flap closure with a distinctive Double C logo turn lock. The bag's interior is crafted from leather, with one slip pocket and one zip pocket. There's also an exterior pocket on the back. The strap is made of woven leather and metal, allowing for easy shoulder carry.

The bag's dimensions measure 10" x 6" x 3", with a drop length of 9 to 16 inches. The light pink color blends with the caviar leather, and the gold hardware adds an extra touch of elegance.

Tyrese Haliburton and girlfriend Jade Jones met at Iowa State University in April 2019.

During the summer, Tyrese Haliburton signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton shines in Pacers win over the Bucks

The Indiana Pacers have an advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks after winning three of their last four games. The Pacers won their final game of the season by a score of 142-130, improving their season record to 19-14.

Tyrese Haliburton controlled the floor with 31 points and 12 assists while shooting 10-of-20 from the field. He also had five three-pointers and went perfect from the free-throw line, making all six opportunities count.

The point guard got help from Myles Turner, Bruce Brown and Obi Toppin, who each had 15 points. Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench with 16 points in 25 minutes of playing time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, had an all-around game with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals while shooting 8-of-13 from the floor. Damian Lillard finished with 23 points, five assists, and two rebounds, and Khris Middleton added 19 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers are now placed fifth in the NBA Eastern Conference, right behind the Miami Heat. They extend their winning streak to five games and will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks on January 5 on their home court in Indianapolis, Indiana.