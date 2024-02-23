Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones jokingly shouts out Pacers star for his karaoke skills

The basketball court has seen many colors of Tyrese Haliburton this season. Be it his on-court prowess to his off-the-court charm, he has got it all. The star guard was recently spotted grooving to one of the blockbuster hits from Mario with the R&B star himself, courtesy his girlfriend Jade Jones' Instagram story.

Jones posted a clip of the Indiana Pacers guard putting his karaoke skills to display. She jokingly called out the music labels to sign Tyrese. She captioned the story:

"Someone sign him 🤣"

Tyrese showing off his singing skill

Tyrese was captured putting out his rockstar self at an NBA All-Star party during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis. He sang along to Mario's hit song 'Let Me Love You' as the crowd cheered loudly for him. The Pacers star has got fans hooked with his skills as his team hosted the All-Star Game for the first time since 1985.

Tyrese Haliburton embracing his "Prom King" nickname during All-Star weekend

Tyrese Haliburton started off the weekend with a Tip-Off event on Thursday, riding in an Indy Car from Monument Circle to Bicentennial Plaza with Conor Daly. Following this, he hopped on to 'The Woj Pod' with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Grant Hill at the Vogue, which was recorded ahead of the All-Star Weekend.

Haliburton was nicknamed the "Prom King" by his peers, making numerous media appearances during the All-Star weekend. During a media interaction on Saturday, he said:

"It's been a zoo. It's been a lot, but it's been a lot of fun. I've been told I'm kind of like the prom king of the weekend, so just doing whatever I'm asked to do."

Additionally, Friday saw him engaged in various activities throughout the city, such as recording a podcast with Taylor Rooks for Bleacher Report, conducting a Q&A at a screening of his "Pass The Rock" episode, and participating in the NBA 2K League Alley at NBA Crossover at the Indiana Convention Center. After attending the Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night, where he was seen with 50 Cent and Lil Wayne, he dashed across downtown to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to support his teammates at the Panini Rising Stars event.

On Saturday morning, Tyrese Haliburton had a busy schedule with two practices: a private one at Lucas Oil Stadium to gear up for the Starry 3-Point Contest in the evening and later, a public practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with his Eastern Conference teammates. He also had to fulfill several Media Day obligations.

Saturday night held more excitement with his participation in both the 3-Point Contest and the Kia Skills Challenge, where he was teamed up with Mathurin and Myles Turner. Finally, on Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton started in the All-Star Game at his home arena, where the Eastern Conference All-Stars defeated their Western Conference rivals 211-186.