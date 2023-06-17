Tyrese Haliburton uses LeBron James' infamous 2011 NBA Finals quote in Twitter Q&A about fans who curse him for missed parlays

The dog days of the offseason are upon us and Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers delighted fans yesterday by answering a few questions on Twitter.

He hosted a Q&A on his timeline and gave us a little insight into his life. A few of the questions were hilarious and Haliburton gave appropriately funny responses.

When asked about his reaction to fans who curse him about missed parlays, he uploaded a picture of LeBron James from the 2011 NBA Finals postgame interview as an answer.

The image of "King James" on the podium after losing in his first-ever NBA Finals has become a meme. His "Heatles" with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were heavily favored to win the title in 2011 over Dirk Nowitzki's Dallas Mavericks but they collapsed on the final stage.

James was asked whether it bothered him that so many people were happy to see him fail. He gave an answer that several athletes and celebrities have quoted countless times since:

"All the people that were rooting on me to fail, at the end of the day, they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today. They have the same personal problems they had today.

"I’m going to continue to live the way I want to live and continue to do the things that I want to do with me and my family and be happy with that.

"They can get a few days or a few months or whatever the case may be on being happy about not only myself, but the Miami Heat not accomplishing their goal. But they have to get back to the real world at some point."

So when Tyrese Haliburton was asked about fans and their missed parlays, he gave a hilarious response suggesting those fans have to continue to live their problem-riddled life.

The meme is now used as a response to haters, suggesting their lives will go on as usual with the same issues.

Tyrese Haliburton names his least funny teammate and talks about his goals for next season

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers at the 2023 NBA All-Star Media Availability

Haliburton answered a plethora of questions from fans on Twitter. He named his funniest and least funny teammate, listed his top three sneakers, shared his favorite throwback jerseys and much more.

Tyrese Haliburton said that his goal for the 2022-23 season was to average 20 points and 10 assists and play in the All-Star game. A fan asked him what his goals were for the upcoming season and he replied with one word, "Playoffs."

His top three "hoops shoes" are Kobe 8, PG 1 and Kobe 6. He also believes the Golden State Warriors' Chase Center is the best arena in the league for road teams because they "got a full cold/hot tub back there."

Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22 Lazo @305lazo @TyHaliburton22 which arena has the best locker room for road teams? and what makes it the best @TyHaliburton22 which arena has the best locker room for road teams? and what makes it the best Golden State no question, they got a full cold/hot tub back there twitter.com/305lazo/status… Golden State no question, they got a full cold/hot tub back there twitter.com/305lazo/status…

Additionally, he asked about his decision to sport a headband and he explained how LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were partly the inspiration:

"Forgot to get a cut and that was all the excuse I needed to wear a headband. I grew up watching Bron and Melo I just wanted to try it once lol"

The 1995-99 Atlanta Hawks Away jersey, the 1997-99 Toronto Raptors Away jersey and the 1997-2001 Indiana Pacers Away jersey are three of Tyrese Haliburton's favorite throwback jerseys.

He was also asked about his favorite point guard to watch and admire in the league and he answered Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was asked if he watched soccer and who his favorite player was if he did, and Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior was his response.

