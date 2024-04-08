Tyrese Maxey drops career-high 52 points in OT thriller win over Spurs

Tyrese Maxey starred with a career-high 52 points, while Ricky Council IV and KJ Martin delivered crucial baskets in second overtime as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 on Sunday.

Ricky Council IV emerged with a standout second half, tallying 11 points along with three assists and four steals.

Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry were sidelined due to load management, while Tobias Harris missed his third consecutive game due to a left knee contusion.

With this victory, the Sixers surged past the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. However, they continue to trail the Indiana Pacers by one game for the sixth seed.

How Tyrese Maxey's career-high 52 points overcame the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio found themselves trailing by as many as 14 points early in the second quarter.

However, they mounted an impressive 20-2 run over a stretch of four-plus minutes, seizing a 56-49 lead following Victor Wembanyama's running 3-pointer with 3:26 remaining until halftime.

The Spurs extended their lead to 13 points before Hield's clutch 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining trimmed San Antonio's advantage to 64-54 at halftime.

The Spurs maintained a 10-point lead at halftime and held onto a seven-point advantage after three quarters. However, two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws by Maxey propelled meant that the Sixers trailed 108-106.

Nicolas Batum sank a crucial 3-pointer assisted by Tyrese Maxey with 10 seconds left, giving Philadelphia a one-point lead.

In the first overtime, the teams exchanged the lead back and forth until Martin leveled the game with a jumper with 24.4 seconds remaining.

In second overtime, a pivotal 3-point play by Council tied the game at 126-126 with 3:04 left on the clock. Shortly after, two successful free throws by Council provided the 76ers with a two-point lead at 1:56.

However, Batum's crucial 3-pointer followed by Martin's emphatic dunk on the break, the final points of the game, with 1:09 left, extended Philadelphia's lead to seven points.

Paul Reed and Council each added 11 points, while Buddy Hield chipped in with 10 points. Reed, meanwhile, secured a team-high 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.