Tyrese Maxey finds the perfect meme by $8 million worth Lil Baby to celebrate $204,000,000 windfall

Tyrese Maxey used a Lil Baby meme as part of his celebrations following his new contract with the Philadelphia 76ers. Maxey has extended his stay in Philadelphia by agreeing to a five-year, $204 million extension. He will be joined by his newest teammate, Paul George, who left the LA Clippers in free agency.

In a post on his Instagram stories, Maxey shared the viral Lil Baby "200 a occasion" meme to celebrate his new contract. Not signing his rookie max last summer paid off for the 23-year-old guard, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Tyrese Maxey was a restricted free agent after not being signed to a rookie max contract last season. Maxey entered last season with something to prove. He averaged 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, all of which are career highs.

Maxey shot 45.0% from the field, 37.3% from beyond the arc and 86.8% from the free throw line. He had to take on more responsibility this season following James Harden's trade to the LA Clippers. The Philadelphia 76ers needed him more when Joel Embiid went down with a knee injury.

The Kentucky product kept the Sixers afloat to qualify for the playoffs, where they came up short against the New York Knicks in the first round. Nevertheless, Philly has found their newest star to pair with Embiid and rightfully rewarded him with a massive contract.

Tyrese Maxey will team up with Paul George and Joel Embiid next season

Tyrese Maxey to team up with Paul George and Joel Embiid next season. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia 76ers retooled this offseason after a disappointing end to their postseason against the New York Knicks. The Sixers began by giving Tyrese Maxey a well-deserved extension and then bringing Paul George with a four-year, $212 million contract.

George gives the Sixers another star to help Joel Embiid get over the hump and possibly make his first conference final next season. He might be 34 years old already, but PG13 is still among the best two-way players in the NBA. He will provide perimeter scoring and defense, something that James Harden couldn't give.

In addition to George, Philly's front office brought back Kelly Oubre Jr. with a two-year, $16 million contract. They also got backup big man Andre Drummond for $10 million for two years, as well as Eric Gordon on a one-year, $3 million deal.

However, the Sixers also lost Tobias Harris to the Detroit Pistons, Nicolas Batum to the LA Clippers and De'Anthony Melton to the Golden State Warriors. They will need to bulk up their roster by bringing in another shooting guard, a couple of power forwards and another backup big man.

