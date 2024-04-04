Tyrese Maxey Injury Update: Latest on All-Star guard's status vs Heat (April 4)

Tyrese Maxey has missed the last two games for the Philadelphia 76ers. His status is being closely monitored by fans ahead of the Sixers' road game against the Heat. With Joel Embiid returning, Philadelphia has a solid chance of making a late push to secure a top-six seed.

However, Maxey's presence remains critical. The All-Star guard has stepped into the second option role after James Harden's departure, averaging 25.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Embiid is also finding his rhythm after a two-month layoff, so the Sixers will need Maxey available to prevail against Miami.

Tyrese Maxey Injury Update: Latest status vs. Heat

Maxey is questionable to face the Miami Heat. He carried the same status against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday and Sunday against the Toronto Raptors but got ruled out on both occasions. Maxey was at shootaround before the Thunder game, which suggests he could be close to a return against the Heat.

What happened to Tyrese Maxey?

Maxey is on the 76ers' injury report, citing hip tightness. It's unclear when he sustained the injury. He got added later to the Sixers' injury report on Sunday because of the same ailment. Maxey has dealt with concussion and ankle injury before this season, leading to his other absences.

Tyrese Maxey Stats vs. Miami Heat

Maxey has averaged 20.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 4.8 apg against the Miami Heat in 12 games. He's been on the winning side six times.

Maxey managed 24.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 7.3 apg in three games against the Heat this season, including two 30-point outings.

He had 30 on 45.8% shooting, with eight rebounds and 10 assists in a 98-91 win for the 76ers when they last faced the Heat on Mar. 18.

Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid participate in shootaround

Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid could play their first game together since Jan. 14. The Sixers' All-Star duo hasn't been on the court in tandem due to injuries after that. Embiid missed time with a knee injury, and the only game he played during that stretch, Maxey wasn't available.

Embiid returning Tuesday, but Maxey's time on the sidelines extended to a second consecutive game with a hip issue. However, Maxey and Embiid were both at Thursday morning shootaround, so there's a realistic chance for both to play their first game together in over two months.

The Sixers could use that boost to elevate their shot at tying the season series against the Heat and improving their chances of a top-six qualification or secure homecourt in the play-in tournament.