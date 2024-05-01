Tyrese Maxey makes hilarious admission about end-of-game trash talk: "Saying things my grandma probably wouldn't like" 

Tyrese Maxey had a hilarious response when asked about his trash talk in the final minutes of Game 5 between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. The matchup went into overtime, with the Sixers eventually carving out a 112-106 win.

Maxey's 46 points propelled the 76ers to a win and stay alive in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. His efforts forced a Game 6, with the action shifting back to Philly. While at it, the guard also engaged in some heated conversations with his opponents.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Maxey was asked about his trash talk. The guard had a funny response.

"I was saying some things that my grandma probably wouldn't like. ... I'm a happy guy, but I absolutely hate losing."

Tyrese Maxey was the driving force behind Philadelphia's win, with his 46 points coming off 17-30 from the field and 7-12 from the deep.

He went 5-8 from the charity stripe and added five rebounds along with nine assists to complete in a stellar evening. Joel Embiid had a triple-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, while Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. chipped in with 19 and 14 points respectively.

Tyrese Maxey revealed the Sixers' mindset ahead of Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Despite going down in Games 1 and 2, the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back in Game 3. They went down to the Knicks again in Game 4 before forcing OT in a decisive Game 5.

Tyrese Maxey had exuded confidence, saying the Sixers were a confident unit, before the fifth game.

"Yeah, extremely confident, it's a confident group over there, honestly, just because we've been through a lot this year, and we know that. So when adversity hits, we know how to bounce back from it. I think we feel like we're very capable of winning three games in a row.

"I would say that first and foremost, we've been very, very, very close in a lot of these games, you know, game two and this game for sure. It's like we should have won, we'll take that confidence over there and try to go win, that's all we can do."

The two teams tip off next on May 2 at 9 pm ET at the Wells Fargo Center. Should the Sixers force a Game 7, they will face off in Game 7 at the Madison Square Garden on May 4.

