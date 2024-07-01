Tyrese Maxey's $200+ million max contract: Salary, duration, and more

Following a busy opening day of free agency for the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Maxey finds himself with a new contract. Reports emerged early Monday morning that he has agreed to a max extension.

The reigning Most Improved player now finds himself with a five-year deal valued just under $204 million. Since being drafted late in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft, Maxey has emerged as a pillar for the Sixers' franchise.

With this new contract, Tyrese Maxey sees a sizable increase in his salary. Next season, he is slated to earn $35.1 million. By the end of the deal, Maxey will be earning over $46 million.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Maxey was thrust into a much larger role last season following the departure of James Harden to the LA Clippers. This resulted in a massive uptick in his production. Across 70 games, he averaged 25.9 points and 6.2 APG. Along with winning MIP, the Sixers guard also received his first All-Star nomination in 2024.

Tyrese Maxey deal is latest in Philadelphia 76ers' flurry of moves in free agency

Given how important he has become to the organization in recent seasons, it was no surprise the Philadelphia 76ers gave Tyrese Maxey a max extension. This signing comes on the heels of what has been a busy first 24 hours of free agency for Daryl Morey and Elton Brand.

Thanks to the moves he made last season, the Sixers entered this offseason with some of the most cap space of any team in the league. It did not take long for Morey to spring into action, as he executed multiple deals to bolster the roster.

Morey's first move was reuniting with a familiar face in Andre Drummond. He'll be returning to the Sixers to once again be Joel Embiid's backup. After that, Morey inked another former Houston Rockets player to a contract, Eric Gordon.

In the late-night hours, the Sixers retained Kelly Oubre Jr. and signed Paul George to a four-year deal. Signing Tyrese Maxey to a max contract extension was the finishing touch of Morey's first line of moves.

Signed through the next five seasons, Maxey is in a position to be a face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. While his contract was well deserved, the work is just beginning for the young guard.

With a trio of Embiid, George and Maxey, the Sixers will be seen as a contending-level team moving forward. If they're going to succeed at the highest level, they'll need the young guard to keep elevating his game as he gets closer to his prime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback