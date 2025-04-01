Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend Myra Gordon drops 1-word reaction after her sister jokingly puts nail in the coffin of one-on-one showdown

Tyrese Maxey’s girlfriend Myra Gordon and her sister Lexi Gordon had a hilarious exchange on social media. The Philadelphia 76ers star asked Lexi for a potential one-on-one battle between the two sisters, leading to a hilarious reply from the Duke University alum.

“Can we get Myra V Lexi one on one this summer???” Maxey asked Lexi through Instagram interactions.

“someone tell @tyresemaxey me and @myra.christina are retired for good,” Lexi hilariously replied.

Agreeing with her elder sister, Myra responded to Lexi’s social media activity by resharing the Instagram Story and adding a one-word reaction:

“PREACH”

Credits: Instagram (@myra.christina)

As they mentioned, both sisters have put an end to their goals of being professional basketball players. However, with Lexi making it to the WNBA, it is safe to assume that a hypothetical one-on-one matchup would witness Tyrese Maxey's girlfriend end up on the losing side.

Tyrese Maxey’s GF Myra Gordon and her sister played against each other in college

Tyrese Maxey’s girlfriend, Myra Gordon, spent two seasons with the University of Alabama women’s basketball team from 2020 to 2022. While her collegiate career wasn’t as illustrious as she would’ve liked it to be, one night stood out above the rest. On Nov. 21, 2021, a family clash took place, seeing Myra go up against her older sister, Lexi Gordon.

Myra finished the night with two points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Lexi scored 11 points and finished the night with her Duke Blue Devils clinching a 74-71 win.

“You and I talked to Lexi yesterday,” the announcer said during the game. "She got emotional talking about playing on the same court as her sister."

This was the final season of Lexi's college basketball stint. Finishing her five-year career with the Blue Devils, she averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while starting 28 out of 29 games.

Meanwhile, Myra closed out the 2021-22 season averaging 1.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.

