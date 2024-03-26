Tyronn Lue's harsh words force Clippers to rethink identity

The LA Clippers have been slumping, losing six of their last nine games and this doesn't sit well with coach Tyronn Lue as the team tries to jock for a prime playoff position in the last few weeks of the 2023–24 season. Assessing his team so far, he has quite a few words to describe how they are playing.

In a post-game interview following the Clippers' 133-116 loss to the visiting Indiana Pacers, Lue underlined the identity he wanted the club to present, which contributed to a great stretch from December 1 to February 6, when they went 26-5.

"So identity for us, it's got to be toughness," said Lue to the media.

"Which means physicality, mental and physical toughness, a high-powered offense -- we can score in a lot of different way -- and we got to have a defensive mindset. And so right now, do we have an identity? I think, yeah, we're soft."

The LA Clippers lost back-to-back games at home from March 24 to 25. The first loss came against the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 106-101. The most recent was against the Pacers by a wide margin of 17 points.

Two of their three wins in their last nine games came against the NBA Western Conference bottom-dwelling Portland Trail Blazers.

Clippers' James Harden and Russell Westbrook supports Coach Tyronn Lue's comments

The LA Clippers backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook also had some words with the media following their recent loss. The two former league MVPs were frustrated with the slump and hoped to get back to the identity that made them rise up in the NBA standings.

"We gotta find our identity," Harden said. "Teams are scoring easy on us. Makes it difficult to score offensively. It's a little frustrating ... I think we're all trying to figure out what the hell is going on."

Just like how the Clippers struggled when getting Harden through an early-season trade, Russell Westbrook affirms that the team had to come together again to shed the adversity that they were in.

"I think collectively we just got to come together during tough times," Westbrook said.

"Adversity to me is a real measure of who you are as a man and two, who you are as a team. I think now is a perfect time for us to be able to pull together.”

It will be a tough stretch for the LA Clippers, as they are going on a four-game road trip from March 27 to April 2.

Among the teams that they will face are the young Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings and a marquee matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers since the James Harden trade.