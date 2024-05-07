'U shot up Drake crib': Ja Morant tweet becomes unwitting NBA Twitter casualty, coincides with news of shooting around rapper's Toronto mansion

Ja Morant finds himself the latest target in the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. One fan recently took a jab at him on social media due to some of his off-court actions in the past year.

On Tuesday morning, news broke that there was a shooting at a house Drake owns in Toronto. The property was used by Kendrick Lamar as the cover art in one of his recent diss tracks towards the Canadian rapper.

As this report was making its way around social media, Ja Morant Tweeted out a heart emoji. A fan saw this as an opportunity to get a joke off and re-posted it asking if it was him who did the shooting.

This joke stems from the off-court actions of the Memphis Grizzlies star last year. Morant was seen holding a firearm on social media on two separate occasions. At first, the team kept him away for about a week. After it happened again, the league office ended up stepping in.

Adam Silver and the NBA ended up giving Morant a 25-game suspension for his actions. He briefly made a return in December before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.

Drake took a jab at Ja Morant in recent song

Another reason why this fan made this comment about Ja Morant is because of Drake's recent lyrics. While he has an ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar, the NBA All-Star caught a stray in "Push Ups."

Drake doesn't mention Morant by name, but fans put the pieces together. He refers to have beef with a player that does the griddy. This was quickly linked to the Memphis Grizzlies guard, who often broke out the dance move after wins.

Many believe that Drake took this shot at Morant because of a woman. After the hip-hop star dated a woman named Johanna, she was seen with the young NBA star. Along with this alleged dating scandal, Morant was also on social media clearly siding with Kendrick Lamar in this rap feud.

Aside from his exchange with MetroBoomin, Morant hasn't really engaged in the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. His post with the heart could theoretically be about anything. The timing of the Tweet just led to fans thinking it had to do with the news of the shooting.

Looking at his liked posts on Twitter, Morant seems entirely focused on returning to form. After losing pretty much an entire season of his career, the budding superstar is looking to get his basketball life back on track.