Udonis Haslem and Bobby Portis get into it as the Milwaukee Bucks look to force Game 6 against the Heat

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 27, 2023 03:19 GMT
Udonis Haslem and Bobby Portis nearly had a scuffle in Game 5 of the series between the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.
The pressure in Game 6 of the series between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks is spilling on to the bench. Miami's spiritual leader Udonis Haslem and Milwaukee's backup big man Bobby Portis went chest to chest in the second quarter.

Udonis Haslem and Bobby Portis. 🍿🗣️ https://t.co/3nFJhqpTHn

Haslem hasn't played a minute in this series but he's never far away from the action. He's always watching the action on the floor and will never shy away from confrontations.

Portis came off the bench again and has already played 11 minutes. He hasn't scored yet but has contributed three rebounds.

Aside from jawing with each other, nothing came out of the brief engagement between Udonis Haslem and Bobby Portis. Miami Heat players and Brook Lopez, Portis' teammate, quickly diffused the situation.

The Milwaukee Bucks take a 69-63 lead into halftime against the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are not going away, not even at Fiserv Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks. Miami wants to close the series while the Bucks want to send the series back to Florida.

After the first 24 minutes of Game 5, the Bucks had a 69-63 lead over the Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 19 points while Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 16.

Edited by Michael Macasero
