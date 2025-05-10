Udonis Haslem considers $103,608,840 playoff star as Nuggets' most important player over Nikola Jokic

On Friday, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem gave his thoughts on who he thinks is the most important player for the Denver Nuggets. The three-time NBA winner picked Aaron Gordon over Nikola Jokic as the key to Denver's success. The $103,608,840 star has been instrumental for the Nuggets during the playoffs, sinking two-buzzer beaters in 10 games.

On the NBA Playoff Central show, Udonis Haslem shared his thoughts on Aaron Gordon's importance to the Nuggets. Calling Gotdon their "most important player," the former Heat center said:

"To me, obviously Joker is their best player, Jamal Murray is their second-best player, but Aaron Gordon is to me their most important player."

Continuing to praise the former Orlando Magic man, Haslem shared his personal experience playing against him during the 2023 NBA Finals:

"He is the player in the Finals that we just didn't have an answer for. They put him down on that baseline when he works that dunker spot. If you step up on Joker, he lobs that ball to him. He is shooting the ball at a 55% clip from the three-point range... and on the defensive end, he's going to take the challenge against your best offensive player," Haslem continued.

Aaron Gordon, who signed a three-year, $103,608,840 contract with the Nuggets, has been a driving force behind their postseason success. His clutch performances have kept Denver in the hunt for another title, proving his value as a difference-maker.

Aaron Gordon records double digits as the Denver Nuggets drown the OKC Thunder in overtime to clinch Game 3

The Denver Nuggets, who suffered a huge 43-point loss to the Thunder in Game 2, earned a tough win at home on Friday. Trailing the No.1 seed in the West at halftime, the Nuggets rallied in the second half as they forcedovertime.

In the extra period, the Nuggets put up a solid defensive performance as the Oklahoma team only managed a single basket. While Jamal Murray finished with the most points (27), Aaron Gordon impressed once again with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Racking up big numbers once again, Aaron Gordon was an integral part in the Nuggets' win as they put up a resolute team performance. Four of the five Denver starters hit double digits against the Thunder as they took a 2-1 series lead.

