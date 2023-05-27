"Uhh... No?"- Bruce Brown says he has learned nothing from his battles against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bruce Brown had the task of guarding Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo during the iconic Nets vs Bucks playoffs series. When asked whether he learned anything from the experience, Brown gave an odd response.

On the Denver Nuggets roster this season, Bruce Brown is making a name for himself as an out-and-out menace on the defensive end. As a player off the bench, he brings an immense burst of energy and effort on both sides of the floor.

However, he often takes on the task of guarding some of the best in the NBA. This was seen best during the 2021 NBA playoffs when Brown drew upon the task of guarding Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis, who was at the peak of his powers that season, seemed virtually unstoppable - and he was. However, Brown certainly made it a bit of a challenge.

The Bucks may be out of the playoffs now, but Brown will still have a tough assignment regardless of which team proceeds from the East. In light of this, he was asked whether his battle with Giannis Antetokounmpo taught him anything.

He responded by saying:

"With Giannis?...Uh... No?"

The response is strange but not shocking. Brown has built up a reputation as a bit of a trash-talker so not giving props to Giannis isn't very surprising. The two certainly went at each other in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Brown may have gotten a highlight-reel dunk on Antetokounmpo, but the Bucks superstar had the last laugh.

Brown and the Nuggets are moving onto their first NBA Finals in franchise history. With a chance to win their first-ever championship, it will be interesting to see what Brown can produce.

Meanwhile, Giannis and the Bucks will have some adjustments to make.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's next step with the Bucks

Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks are due to enter a regenerative phase this offseason. With head coach Mike Budenholzer on the way out, the Bucks are certainly going to see some changes in form.

On a positive note, the Bucks are likely to retain key rotation players such as Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Meanwhile, starting point guard and All-Star Jrue Holiday hinted at retirement after the end of his current contract.

Antetokounmpo being in the prime of his career is beyond reassuring for fans in Wisconsin. With rumors involving Giannis also sprouting, the Bucks are due to see a wildly unpredictable offseason on the horizon.

