"Ultimate Sign of Respect": Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits Reality as Scottie Barnes Brutally Taunts him After Bully Ball Move

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a 2-0 start, thanks largely to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dominance in the opening games. His excellence was on display Friday, as Milwaukee eked out a 122-116 win against the Toronto Raptors on the road.The highlight of the game, though, was a period of play where Scottie Barnes dropped Antetokounmpo with a spin move and then went on to flex on the two-time MVP. While the Greek Freak got his revenge shortly after, he admired what Barnes did.When questioned about the play in his postgame presser, Antetokounmpo said:&quot;Yeah, I know. I've seen it all. I've seen older players coming at me. I've seen younger players - now more younger players - coming at me and it's something I love because that's what I did when I was younger. &quot;Like when I played guys that had been in the league for a lot of years and they had established themselves and they were the all-time greats and I had a match-up against them, I went full throttle. I respect when young players go full throttle with me because that's the ultimate sign of respect for what I've created 13 years in the league.”Giannis Antetokounmpo sees players flexing on him as a sign of respect, as it validates the impact he has had on the game and what it means for young players to get the better of him for once.How has Giannis Antetokounmpo Fared this Season?There was a lot of talk regarding the Milwaukee Bucks’ chances this season because of a lackluster roster. Not many analysts are high on them, and there were reports of Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting to leave Milwaukee for the New York Knicks as well.While the truth behind those reports remain unknown, Antetokounmpo seems focused on leading his team to the best of his abilities. He started the season with a 37-point and 14-rebound double-double in a 133-120 hammering of the Washington Wizards. He followed it up with 31 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists on Friday.Both were great performances, but they came against teams that are on the rebuild. The Bucks will face their first true challenge against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Things don’t get easier for them as they play the Knicks and Golden State Warriors next.All three teams are legit title contenders and should act as a good measuring stick for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. If Milwaukee struggles by the time midseason comes around, the rumor mills about him wanting a trade might resurface. As above all, the Greek Freak has abundantly made it clear over the years that he wants to stay competitive and play meaningful basketball.