"Unacceptable on all levels" - Montrezl Harrell blames himself for Washington Wizards' loss to Brooklyn Nets, gets support from Bradley Beal

Montrezl Harrell has termed his performance as 'unacceptable' in the Washington Wizards' loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Washington Wizards started their 2021-22 NBA campaign with consecutive wins before their winning run came to an end against the Nets in a 104-90 loss. The Wizards shot a miserable 23.1% from the perimeter and 75% from free-throws while also making three more turnovers than the Nets.

Montrezl Harrell had the worst plus/minus in the game, struggling to find offense and scoring only ten points off the bench for the Wizards. Taking responsibility for the loss, he admitted that his performance was not up to the mark on the night. He tweeted:

Unacceptable on all levels Trezz gotta be better a lot better. Simple as that!

Wizards star and franchise cornerstone Bradley Beal jumped in, saying that the responsibility started with him as the team's go-to guy. He also said that the responsibility for the loss is a collective one, and not on one individual. Beal replied to Harrell's tweet, saying:

"Starting with me fam! We good

Trezz responded to Beal's tweet, saying that he was his own biggest critic. He said that he needs to bring more energy to the floor, something he takes a lot of pride in, writing:

For sure killa just I’m my own biggest critic can’t let us down in the energy department no nights. So that’s on me! Will be better lead dawg!

Harrell will look to bounce back with a better outing in his next game to show his former teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, what they are missing out on.

Meanwhile, Patty Mills dominated off the bench. He continued his good scoring record and establishing his early credentials for the Sixth Man of the Year award, which Harrell has won previously.

Can Montrezl Harrell and the Washington Wizards make the playoffs?

Montrezl Harrell driving into the basket for a layup

Montrezl Harrell has seen adversity and proved himself during the toughest moments. Trezz is a tough character who does not back out of difficult situations, but rather thrives in them.

The last few seasons have not been the easiest for the former Sixth Man of the Year. He left the Clippers where he thrived, to join a Lakers team that had championship aspirations. But he failed miserably during the playoffs, leading to his trade to Washington.

Montrezl Harrell is a tough competitor, though, and will bring in the energy and go all out every single night. That is an asset every team would love to have in their roster.

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo I love Montrezl Harrell. I love the pep talk with Corey Kispert as well. I love Montrezl Harrell. I love the pep talk with Corey Kispert as well. https://t.co/f1ti3SXSPe

However, it would take a sustained level of elite play from Bradley Beal, Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and Spencer Dinwiddie for the Wizards to make the playoffs in a stacked Eastern Conference. Considering the elite mentality of the aforementioned players, the Wizards will fancy their chances of reaching the postseason.

