“Unbelievable until it’s done, let it be known LeBron James” – Isiah Thomas in awe of James as he crosses 10,000 rebounds in NBA career

LeBron James has been a sensation this season despite the LA Lakers underperforming. His dominance in Year 19 has resulted in several milestones, and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas has been quick to commend LBJ.
Less than two weeks ago, James entered the NBA top 10 in career steals. By doing so, James joined Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the exclusive list of players in the top 10 across three of the five major statistical categories. That achievement also sparked a reaction from Thomas.
In Wednesday night's 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, James reached 10,000 rebounds, becoming the first NBA player with 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. The Pistons legend wasted no time in complimenting James, saying he was achieving things many thought were unattainable.
"Unbelievable until it’s done. Let it be known LeBron James," Thomas said.
James has 36,319 points (ranking third in NBA history), 9,908 assists (seventh), 2,116 steals (10th) and 10,002 rebounds (42nd).
Thomas sees LeBron as the GOAT, mainly because of his achievements and getting closer to toppling Abdul-Jabbar as the best scorer in league history. (Also, Thomas has a deep-seeded rivalry, perhaps even a hatred, of Michael Jordan.)
LeBron James is inching closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record
Abdul-Jabbar was a freakish athlete for decades, scoring 38,387 points in his 20-year career. Although he has held the record since 1989, there is a chance James will surpass him next season.
James' running total of 36,319 points has him in third place behind Utah Jazz legend, Karl Malone (36,928). However, LeBron, averaging 28.8 points per game this season, will likely pass Malone before the end of the season if he stays healthy. Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points could fall to James next season.
LBJ's scoring this season has been astonishing, as he could finish the season as the top scorer. He trails only the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, who is out four to six weeks with a knee injury.
"King James" leads the NBA in 30-point games with 20 in 33 appearances. The 37-year-old is still doing the heavy lifting this late in his career but is not getting as much contribution from his teammates as he would like. He is averaging 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 51.7%.
The Lakers (22-23) are tied for seventh in the Western Conference. Given their performance so far, they might have to fight for a spot in the playoffs through the play-in tournament. The Lakers will start a six-game road trip Thursday night at Orlando, returning to Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 2 to face the Portland Trail Blazers.
