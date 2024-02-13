“Unc you're wildin": NBA fans in shambles over Shaquille O'Neal "shooting his shot" with Ice Spice

Shaquille O'Neal loves to rap and has even released four studio albums, two compilation albums, and 19 singles in his career as a rapper. He is also an emerging star as a DJ who has traveled across the world to share his talents with music fans. The multi-talented former LA Lakers legend has been steadily making his presence felt in the music industry.

Recently, the three-time NBA Finals MVP met with two of the most popular artists today. He was with Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift and emerging rapper Ice Spice. O’Neal went on Instagram to share a photo that showed him with the said music giants.

The former Miami Heat star captioned his post with:

“And @icespice is so dam fine thanks @taylorswift”

Fans on IG didn’t mince words after they saw Shaquille O'Neal’s post:

“Unc you’re wildin”

Shaquille O'Neal gets trolled by fans following his caption about Ice Spice on Instagram.

Born Isis Naija Gaston on January 1, 2000, Ice Spice is only 24 years old. Shareef O’Neal, one of Shaq’s kids, is only 10 days younger than the rapper. Myles O’Neal, who was born in May 1997, is a few years older than the “Bikini Bottom” artist. Considering the ages of O’Neal’s children, the fans’ mostly incredulous reactions were not a surprise.

Shaquille O'Neal is known for being upfront with his comments. He has said some things before that were more controversial. The former Phoenix Suns center will not be losing sleep due to the not-so-pleasant reactions caused by his IG post.

Shaquille O'Neal isn’t the only NBA player Ice Spice has been linked to

Shaquille O'Neal isn’t the only player that has been linked to Ice Spice. Jordan Poole, the Washington Wizards guard, was rumored to have dated the “In Ha Mood” singer last year. Poole reportedly bought her clothes and bags from Gucci and Louis Vuitton. A Mercedes Maybach Truck was supposedly the last item included in the shopping spree.

The former Golden State Warriors star was put on the spot by a fan during the Wizards media day. He was asked about the real score between him and the rapper. Poole hesitated a little before saying:

“No, it’s not.”

Although Jordan Poole is much younger than Shaquille O’Neal, he still received a ton of flak. “JP” has been playing miserably for the Wizards this season. Fans took shots at him and urged him to focus on his basketball career more instead of putting his attention on her.

