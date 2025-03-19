"Uncertainty can be difficult" - Nets star Cam Johnson makes his feelings clear about not having clarity over his future

Cam Johnson made his way to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2022-23 season. Since then, he has been a core part of the team not just as a starting player, but also as a veteran voice in the locker room. However, given the brutality of the business side of the NBA, the anxiety of trade yet again pushed his skin this season.

According to The Athletic's Jared Weiss, Cam Johnson yet again found himself dealing with the thought of being moved, years after being dealt from Phoenix. The Brooklyn Nets forward told The Athletic on Wednesday that being traded and dealing with an uncertain future with a team is difficult for any player.

"(Bring traded) probably not as fun as it is watching," Johnson said. "Everybody, you want to know what's going on in life. Uncertainty can be difficult."

The Nets made two big moves this season. They traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors and Dorian Finney-Smith to the LA Lakers. In light of the team moving two starters, Johnson had to deal with the anxiety of potentially being the next in the line:

"I felt like our formula was pretty good early, and then the trades happen. (It) shakes us up a little bit. It did put that natural (question of) like, 'Oh, who's next?'. There's only a couple candidates who really could likely be next.

"And when two trades happen pretty quickly, it's like, 'OK, maybe they're really just in a sale mode.'"

However, Cam Johnson wanted to continue having the best season of his career, and for that, blocking the voice in his head was important. He let fate play its part and focused on his game.

"There's so much to focus on in our own program in Brooklyn that if a trade happens, it happens," Johnson said of his mentality this season. "If it doesn't, it doesn't."

Since he wasn't traded by the Nets, perhaps the team does appreciate his veteran presence. Moreover, he could play a big role when the Nets finally make big moves to bring themselves among the contending teams in the future.

Cam Johnson is having the best season of his career

Cam Johnson is having the best season of his career. This season, he has played 53 games for the Brooklyn Nets. He has elevated his game on both ends of the floor, averaging a career-high in points, assists, blocks and steals.

Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He is also averaging 4.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting a career-high 47.6% from the field and 39.8% from the 3-point line.

Following his breakout year in the 2021-22 season as a bench player, Cam Johnson took a starting role in Phoenix. However, in the 2022-23 season, he was traded to the Nets in a deal involving Kevin Durant.

