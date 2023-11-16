"Unfazed till the end": Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey remembers his pet dog's agonizing loss with heart-rending Instagram post

Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan’s eldest son has been out of the spotlight for years. The Heir Jordan co-founder has been living the quiet life together with his dog Makaveli. Both have been together since 2011 when the former University of Illinois player got the then-puppy when he was just 10 months old. Last year, “Mak” died and to this day, Jordan’s son hasn’t completely been able to let go of the unfortunate event.

In an Instagram post, Jordan re-lived the last moments of the dog’s life and had this to say about his experience with him:

“The last few days with him were hard, he had an inoperable tumor that he couldn’t help but scratch and bite at. I knew he was struggling, but he stayed playful, happy, and unfazed till the end.”

The first slide showed Michael Jordan’s son sleeping while covered with a blanket. “Mak” was right on the floor close to his owner. Parts of the sofa were covered with huge stains that were presumably blood from the dog. The poor animal must have scratched and bit at it to relieve some of the pain.

Jeffrey Jordan finished his post with a heartrending message:

“So many memories that I’ll save for another time... Mak, your impact on my life was immeasurable and I know you’ll be waiting for me on the other side when that day comes.”

Juanita Vanoy, Michael Jordan’s former wife and Jeffrey’s mother also commented. She said that “Mak” made her comfortable around big dogs and that he will always remain “family.” Vanoy added that what her son wrote was a “beautiful tribute.”

Radina Aneva, Jeffrey Jordan’s wife, also responded to the IG post:

“Our baby boy!”

Jason Kidd gives his verdict on the endless GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan retired two decades ago from the NBA but his name remains a constant in GOAT debates. He is consistently in conversations about the best player ever alongside LeBron James, the LA Lakers superstar.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd tossed in his thoughts about who is the greatest to ever play basketball:

“I think LeBron will go down as the greatest to ever do it.”

Kidd played in the NBA in Jordan’s later years in the league while the legendary point guard also went up against LeBron James. “J-Kidd” was part of the 2011 Mavericks team that pulled off perhaps the greatest upset in finals history.

Behind Dirk Nowitzki, the Mavs beat the star-studded Miami Heat which had James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Kidd was no longer the superstar that he once was during that time, but his leadership, playmaking and defense were still valuable.

Jason Kidd is one of the smartest players to grace the NBA. Having played against both GOAT candidates, his comments will certainly carry some weight in the said debate.