“Unlovable and flawed” - Skip Bayless gives scathing indictment on Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden’s careers amid OKC’s rise

The OKC Thunder's current iteration is only six wins away from accomplishing something that James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant failed to do. They only need two more wins to make it to the NBA Finals, and from there, they're four wins away from the title.

OKC's success with their new stars has resulted in the former big three catching flak from Skip Bayless. Despite their eventual personal success after their trio was broken up, Bayless is still critical of what these three players have done in their careers.

He openly criticized Harden, Westbrook and Durant on Sunday's episode of "The Skip Bayless Show."

"All three of those players I found unlovable and flawed, and I was correct about all three of them." Bayless said. "As great as Kevin is, he has no leadership intangibles whatsoever — see current Phoenix." (6:57-7:11)

Bayless said that Durant needed a team that already had an established leadership framework to succeed, such as the Golden State Warriors. Afterward, he went on to call Westbrook and Harden losers.

He said that Westbrook ended up being a major liability from behind the 3-point line. He added that he has the worst hands among point guards, even among those who play at the high school level.

Then, Bayless turned his attention to Harden. He pointed out Harden's shortcomings in the postseason.

"Loser intangibles," Bayless continued. "Russ has loser intangibles, Kevin has no leadership intangibles. So you mix and match that and you've got no championships in Oklahoma City, until now." (10:12-10:25)

Kevin Durant once responded to Skip Bayless' criticisms by saying they were both washed

Despite their lofty goals for the season, the Phoenix Suns stumbled and ultimately failed to reach the playoffs. In March, Skip Bayless went on to place the blame on Kevin Durant's mental state for the team's failures.

According to Bayless, Durant looked like he wasn't as motivated as when he had played for the Warriors. Bayless accused him of just going through the motions at this point, which is negatively affecting Phoenix.

Durant didn't let Bayless' comments go by unchecked. However, he opted for a sarcastic response, which he shared on X.

"F*** it, we're both washed, it was a great run @RealSkipBayless," Durant tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Durant, who is turning 37 in September, still looked lethal as a scorer for the Suns. He put up 26.2 points on 52.7% shooting (43.0% from 3-pointers).

Durant was also viewed as a key piece by several teams, with both the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors trying to land him in a trade.

