"Uno better send to him a grown man edition" - NBA fans stunned at Boban Marjanovic's ginormous 10.75" hands shrinking Uno cards to miniature

Boban Marjanovic has become one of the most popular players in the NBA. Although not the most dominant player in the NBA, fans have continued to support Marjanovic due to his outgoing personality. Standing at 7'4, he is tied with Victor Wembanyama for the tallest active player in the NBA. Thus, Marjanovic often looks like a giant next to normal-sized items.

Marjanovic recently posted a picture of him holding a deck of Uno cards on his Instagram account. The photo stunned fans as the deck of cards looked tiny compared to his gigantic 10.75'' hands.

It was like the first time fans saw the 7'4 standout palming a basketball. Some theorized that the photo was edited. However, so far, it's unclear.

Marjanovic's caption has a winky face, and Uno does sell mini-sized cards, leading some to theorize that he's simply joking. NBA fans were quick to react to the photo on social media. Check out some of the best and funniest reactions below:

@BobanMarjanovic - Instagram story

Looking at Boban Marjanovic's season with the Houston Rockets so far

Last season, Boban Marjanovic and the Houston Rockets struggled, posting one of the worst records in the entire NBA with 22 wins and 60 losses. At the time, Marjanovic had played in just 31 games, averaging 5.5 minutes per game.

During the offseason, he signed a one-year $2.8 million deal with the Rockets as the team jumpstarted its rebuild. Still averaging just 6.7 minutes per game, Marjanovic has witnessed the Rockets' growth firsthand.

The team is eighth in the West with a 12-9 record, behind the LA Clippers, who now boast the longest win streak in the NBA. Thanks to important additions like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, Houston has proven its doubters wrong this year.

In his 6.7 minutes per game, Marjanovic has averaged 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Shockingly, despite his height, he has never been one to average a high number of blocks. This season, much like past seasons, Marjanovic is averaging just .3 blocks per game, a number equal to his career average.

Although he may not be a driving force in the Rockets' success like Brooks or VanVleet, he is still a known name in the league.