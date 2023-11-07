"Unserious list" - NBA fans deride NBA power rankings after Atlanta Hawks rank in Top 5 over Lakers & Bucks

NBA.com released its Week 3 power rankings on Monday with a surprise entry in the Top 5. Following their four-game winning streak, the Atlanta Hawks jumped up 12 spots from No. 17 to No. 5. In doing so, they surpassed premier teams like the LA Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The rankings left NBA fans baffled on X, formerly known as Twitter. Many called out the Hawks for being out of place “frauds:”

“Hawks? Unserious list,” one fan said.

“Celtics and Nuggets sure, the rest are frauds,” another said.

Meanwhile, others complained about their favorite teams being omitted from the Top 5:

“Yeah, (the) Lakers should be on that list regardless of record. We proved (ourselves) last season,” one fan said.

“How can they justify not including the (Dallas) Mavericks? There's something seriously wrong with the NBA and its media,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to NBA.com’s Week 3 power rankings:

Why are the Atlanta Hawks ranked so high in NBA.com’s Week 3 power rankings?

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson

Regarding why the Atlanta Hawks made such a big jump in NBA.com’s Week 3 power rankings, it had to do with the teams they beat.

Atlanta's four-game winning streak included double-digit wins over the Milwaukee Bucks (127-110), the Minnesota Timberwolves (127-113) and the New Orleans Pelicans (123-105). The Bucks (3-2), the Wolves (3-2) and the Pelicans (4-2) all have winning records so far.

Outside of their impressive wins, the Hawks also have a top offense, ranking third in offensive rating (119.3) through six games. Meanwhile, the team has had a well-balanced offensive attack with eight players averaging double-digit points per game.

NBA.com also highlighted the play of third-year forward Jalen Johnson. Johnson has shown flashes of breaking out early in the season and has been one of Atlanta's most consistent players.

Through six games, Johnson is averaging 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers per game on 62.1% shooting.

It remains to be seen if the Hawks will be able to keep up their hot start. However, based on the numbers and their impressive wins, it appears that their Top 5 ranking in NBA.com’s latest power rankings may be justified.

