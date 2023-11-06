"Your favorite player wishes I was on his team" - Patrick Beverley takes swing at critics for downplaying his offensive game

Patrick Beverley called out his critics for ignoring his defensive stats and criticizing him for his trash talk on the court. The 12-year veteran said on "The Pat Bev Pod" that he has been a trash talker since day 1, when he became a professional and that he wasn’t going to stop.

“I don't know why people always come to me about points...like...I impact the game of basketball. I give my teammates energy and confidence that they've never had ever before. I am still an elite ...check the numbers now...defender in the world. Why am I always criticized about my buckets? Why I ain't never criticized about my stops or my offensive rebounds? How I am top 10 in charges in the league last year and I have always been a defender when I came in the league. I mean I know y’all can’t really say nothing about my defense so y’all got to go 0 but that’s how it is. But I have been in the league 12 years. I have been professional 16 years. I have overcome tons of injuries, injuries that no one ever came back from. I have been talking the same way since I entered the NBA. I don’t understand why everyone is surprised now. Because the voice is bigger, the platform is bigger. I have been popping my sh** since day one. That sh** will not stop. You can argue what you want, but your favorite player wish I was on his team..say that..on bro.”

While it is true that Pat Bev loves trash-talking and is frequently involved in it, there is no denying that he is a pest on defense against opponents. He has a defensive rating of 109.1 and his energy largely covers it.

Patrick Beverly takes a dig at Paolo Banchero and Orlando Magic

Recently, ESPN announced its annual NBA player rankings for the 2023–24 season. Paul Banchero and Franz Wagner made it to the top 50 on the list. Banchero was ranked 30 and Wagner was ranked 52 on the list. Patrick Beverly wasn’t having it.

Beverly called out the Orlando Magic on “The Pat Bev Podcast.” He asked why Orlando hadn't made it to the playoffs if at all they had two of the top 50 players on the team.

"If you got two people in the Top 100 on your team, the Orlando Magic, you should be winning games. If you have two people that are under the Top 50, you should make the f--king playoffs. Why are you so bad? If everyone on the team is nice, why are you so bad?"

Beverley also expressed some confusion at how the two franchise cornerstones were ranked as highly as they were. When you look at statistics and the players' impact, however, it makes plenty of sense.

Beverly clearly disagreed with the list and wasn’t having it that two of the new players were so ranked on the list. Last season, Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 80 games. Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 72 games.