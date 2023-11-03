"$2 million in cash at center court" - NBA podcaster calls out Patrick Beverley who accused him of being on drugs for doubting WNBA champs

NBA player Patrick Beverley has made a rival recently after standing up for the WNBA champions, the Las Vegas Aces. Sports journalist Clay Travis said that a high school boys team has the talent and skills to beat the Aces in a basketball game.

Beverley decided to defend his fellow professional athletes and called Travis out. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard called out the media personality on his podcast, saying he’s on drugs for his opinion. Clay didn’t take the feedback lightly and challenged the point guard to bet a million dollars on the Aces while he bets another million on a high school boys team of his choice.

"So, Patrick Beverley. You say I'm on drugs for my opinion, that a state champion high school boys team would beat the WNBA champs," Travis said. "Put a million dollars down, on behalf of the WNBA champs."

"You called out my opinion. You said that girls play super physical, they set hard screens. I'm calling you out. You said I'm on drugs, I'll put a million dollars down on my high school boys team that I pick, a state champion team that I will select in March. You pick the Las Vegas Aces, who are the two-time defending WNBA champions. Or if you think there's a better WNBA team, I'll even let you pick them."

"I will push a million dollars in cash on my side. You can push a million dollars in cash out on your side... We'll have $2 million in cash at center court."

So far, Beverly hasn’t shared a response to Travis’ challenge. But it looks like Beverley will stick to his choice of defending the 2023 WNBA champions.

What exactly did Patrick Beverley say about Clay Travis?

Patrick Beverley called out the famed sports journalist on his podcast for his opinions about the WNBA. He has been an avid supporter of the league and isn’t going to let anyone talk down about the league and the women athletes. Here’s his response to Travis’ opinion about a high school team outperforming the Aces.

"Man has to be on drugs." Beverley said. "I don't give a f*** what he say. They are way more physical than men... These WNBA girls are skilled."

Beverley is sticking to his choice of which team would win. As for Travis, his offer still stands and it looks like he’s willing to prove the NBA point guard wrong. If that happens, fans will get to see an intense game between Pat Bev and Clay.

