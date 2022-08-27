“Until his name is on the contract, it doesn’t matter… Remember how they thought they were gonna get Kawhi?” - Shannon Sharpe believes Kyrie Irving should not even be on the Lakers’ minds right now

Analyst Shannon Sharpe said that the LA Lakers should forget about Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. At least for now.

"I don't know why next year is even a thought in the Lakers' mind," Sharpe said on 'Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.' ... Until Kyrie is in a Laker uniform, until his name is on the contract, it doesn't matter. ... Remember how they thought they were gonna get Kawhi (Leonard)? ... The Nets aren't trading Kyrie. They brought him back for a reason."

While Irving has reportedly been a target for the Lakers during the offseason, a trade with the Nets never came to be.

First, Irving put the Lakers on his sign-and-trade wish list of teams. But that optimistic idea never came to fruition, because it was far better financially for Irving to exercise his player option for the upcoming season. That decision was worth $36.9 million.

Next, when Kevin Durant made his trade request to the Nets, the thinking was that Brooklyn would move Irving after dealing KD. But Brooklyn announced that Durant would instead "move forward" with the team this season. Meanwhile, the Lakers and Nets still couldn't work out a deal.

Now, the speculation is that he'll join the Lakers as a free agent next offseason, if not this year via trade.

In the meantime, the Lakers continue to be active in the trade market for this season after signing LeBron James to a two-year extension this month.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"I don't know why next year is even a thought in the Lakers mind. Until Kyrie is in a Laker uniform, it doesn't matter...The Nets aren't trading Kyrie, they brought him back for a reason." @ShannonSharpe on whether he sees Kyrie Irving becoming a Laker next summer:"I don't know why next year is even a thought in the Lakers mind. Until Kyrie is in a Laker uniform, it doesn't matter...The Nets aren't trading Kyrie, they brought him back for a reason." .@ShannonSharpe on whether he sees Kyrie Irving becoming a Laker next summer:"I don't know why next year is even a thought in the Lakers mind. Until Kyrie is in a Laker uniform, it doesn't matter...The Nets aren't trading Kyrie, they brought him back for a reason." https://t.co/yRKOnFhXrF

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continues to be connected to Lakers

Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving

While Kyrie Irving continues to be mentioned as a trade candidate for the LA Lakers, the temperature has cooled for now.

It looked like Irving would be available after forward Kevin Durant requested a trade on June 30. But the team announced on Tuesday that Durant and the front office met on Monday and agreed on Durant staying with the Nets. Durant will start a four-year contract with Brooklyn this season.

Irving has been connected to the Lakers all offseason. Primarily, they have a need, because the Russell Westbrook trade last season has been a disaster. But also, he has a previous relationship with LeBron James. The two players were one of the NBA's most dangerous duos and won the 2016 title with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"It amuses me that the Lakers franchise considers Kyrie Irving their savior, when he was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets last year." — The Athletic: Lakers still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year"It amuses me that the Lakers franchise considers Kyrie Irving their savior, when he was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets last year." — @RealSkipBayless The Athletic: Lakers still really feel like Kyrie is coming to them next year"It amuses me that the Lakers franchise considers Kyrie Irving their savior, when he was the catalyst for tearing apart the Brooklyn Nets last year." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/TiMQYh4yS2

Time will tell if Irving will be on the move to the Lakers either via trade or during free agency next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein