"Until he retires or until my f**kin ankles pop, I'm hounding his a**" - Patrick Beverley opens on nature of his relationship with Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley is not going to get over his beef with Chris Paul any time soon. The three-time All-Defensive player has described his relationship with the Phoenix Suns star as nothing but "smoke."

Speaking on his newly launched podcast, Beverley revealed that he will continue hounding CP3 each time he sees him on the court. Beverley said:

"We're playing outside, I'm picking his a** up ninety-four feet. Straight up. He going to feel it every single time. Until he retires or until my f****n ankles pop, I'm hounding his a**."

When asked by co-host Adam Ferrone why he feels this way about Paul, Beverley replied:

"I don't know. I don't know. I don't feel that way about a lot of people but him."

Beverley also clarified that the reason for his animosity towards Paul has nothing to do with the fact that they were traded for each other. Beverley and a collection of players were dealt from the Houston Rockets to the LA Clippers in exchange for Paul back in June 2017. He said:

"No. It's nothing personal. Chris Paul used to be, like part of the big bro crew for me. You know, the LeBron camp, I was a big fan of CP. I was though."

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



| @Rone Pat Bev on CP3: "Until he retires or until my f****n ankles pop, I'm hounding his a**." @PatBevPod | @Rone Pat Bev on CP3: "Until he retires or until my f****n ankles pop, I'm hounding his a**." @PatBevPod | @Rone https://t.co/7iwQbUKgxm

Patrick Beverley called Chris Paul a "cone" earlier this year

The first dust-up between Beverley and Paul took place in the 2021 NBA playoffs. Beverley shoved Paul in the dying minutes of Game 6 as the Phoenix Suns earned a 4-2 series win against the LA Clippers. Beverley was ejected from the game for his actions.

Earlier this year, Beverley added another chapter to his acrimonious relationship with CP3. While appearing on ESPN's 'First Take', Beverley said that nobody in the NBA was losing sleep over competing against Chris Paul. Beverley made this remark when the Suns were playing their Western Conference semi-final series against the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas ended up winning the series in seven games.

Beverley's full comment was:

"Do guys in the NBA go to sleep early the night before playing the Phoenix Suns? Hell no. No. I'm going to Steak 44 over there in Phoenix I'm going to have me nice little wine. Probably sweat it out in the pre-game shootaround and get ready for Chris Paul."

"Steph Curry? I'm going to bed at 8 o'clock. Mom, don't call me. My girl, don't call me. I'm locked in right now. It's two different monsters. That's all."

Beverley continued ripping on Paul's on-court abilities:

"Man, ain't nobody worried about Chris Paul when we play the Phoenix Suns. Nobody in the NBA. And I'm just letting you know how NBA players feel. He's finessed the game to a point where he gets all the petty calls, all the swipe throughs."

"CP can't guard nobody, man, everybody knows that. What we call him? Cone. You know what you do with cones? Like in the summertime, you got a cone, you make a move, what does the cone do? He's a cone."

Poll : 0 votes