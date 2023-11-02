'Until she saw the prenup': Antoine Walker's former partner Evelyn Lozada called out for 'not wanting to get hurt'

Evelyn Lozada is best known for being on VH1's "Basketball Wives." When the show started, she and former NBA standout Antonie Walker had already split, but Lozada has remained an integral part of the reality series. Walker and Lozada were together for ten years, from 1998-2008, with things ending in an ugly fashion.

Since then, Lozada has had two notable romantic relationships. The first was a 2012 marriage to NFL standout Chad Johnson, who later changed his name to Chad Ochocinco in reference to his jersey number. The pair split in the same year over a highly-publicized domestic violence incident, with Lozada then finding love once again.

After the divorce, Lozada had a relationship with MLB player Carl Crawford, which saw the couple split in 2017. Since then, she has participated in Peacock's "Queens Court" series, where she met LaVon Lewis, whom she was engaged to for some time before a split.

In a recent video posted on the "Basketball Wives" official Instagram account, Evelyn Lozada spoke about being afraid to get hurt again.

Her comments and the video sparked a number of reactions from fans in the comments section.

"Evelyn was engaged after Chad and had no issues with it until she saw the prenup," '@vanityfare' wrote on Instagram.

Looking at the relationship and the split between Evelyn Lozada and Antoine Walker

As previously mentioned, Evelyn Lozada spent ten years in a relationship with NBA standout Antoine Walker. The couple were together when Walker signed his ninth NBA contract, helping fuel his $110 million career earnings.

The way Walker tells things, Evelyn Lozada got to reap the benefits of his lucrative NBA contracts. As he alleges, however, when things got tough financially, Lozada split and left him hanging.

During a radio interview in 2014, Walker opened up on the relationship and the nature of the split. As he stated, after taking care of Lozada and her daughters, the reality show star never checked up on him during his times of hardship.

On "The Russ Parr Morning Show" in 2014, Walker took aim at Lozada, saying:

“My thing with Evelyn is she reaped a lot of benefits of my wealth. And when it got tight, she chose to go a different direction. So that’s the problem that I have with Evelyn."

Lozada then took to X, then known as Twitter, to fire back at Walker, telling him that it was time to move on. While some theorized that the post was in reference to Chad Johnson, she clarified that it wasn't.

