Upon Kawhi Leonard extension, Steve Ballmer and Co ‘hopeful’ of tying down 8x NBA All-Star to long term contract

The LA Clippers recently announced that they have signed Kawhi Leonard to a three-year $152.4 million extension. Leonard had a player option for next season and could have walked away as an unrestricted free agent if both parties had not reached a common ground. The two-time NBA Finals MVP’s deal will see him in Clippers uniform until at least the 2026-27 season.

After giving “The Claw” the massive extension, Steve Ballmer and crew should now have their sights on retaining one of its biggest stars. Like Leonard previously, Paul George is in the final year of his contract before he can exercise a player option for next season. Unless he gets an extension, he could leave as an unrestricted free agent.

Lawrence Frank, the LA Clippers’ president of basketball operations, was asked about the team’s plan for “PG13.” Frank responded (via Andrew Greif):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We want Paul [George] to be a Clipper and we're hopeful.”

Expand Tweet

Steve Ballmer almost has no choice but to extend or re-sign one or both of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Ballmer’s $2 billion Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers’ new home, will open in 2024. He will need his superstars to headline home games. Russell Westbrook and James Harden are big names but Leonard and George are the players fans associate the Clippers with more.

Kawhi Leonard’s extension details with Clippers

The LA Clippers will pay Kawhi Leonard $52 million next season and a total of $100 million in the next two years. Before the extension, the former Toronto Raptors star would have been paid $48 million if he opted in for the 2024-25 campaign.

Expand Tweet

Leonard’s new deal does not have a player option, so he will have to be part of the Clippers until at least the 2026-27 season.

Exploring Paul George’s possible extension with the Clippers

Paul George agreed to sign with the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019 to form a partnership with Kawhi Leonard. They were going to be Steve Ballmer’s franchise cornerstones that were expected to make the team legitimate championship contenders.

Leonard also reportedly wanted assurance from Ballmer’s staff that the Clippers would get George. It was only when “PG13” was on his way to LA that the former San Antonio Spurs star agreed to lead the franchise.

Expand Tweet

If that is the case still, Paul George could get the same deal as Kawhi Leonard. To retain one of the NBA’s elite players, Ballmer will have to pay somewhere in the vicinity of Leonard’s contract. “PG13” will not lack suitors if he opts out. The Clippers need him and George knows it.

Lawrence Frank will have some tough decisions regarding the LA Clippers’ star-studded roster. If they are going to choose the superstars to retain, it will be Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. “The Claw” has his contract. It looks like George will get his as well.