Multiple reports came out last week that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering expanding a travel ban that originally included only 12 countries. Trump plans to add 36 more countries to the list.

Although the Republican leader has not signed a new proclamation yet, Senegal, on the expanded list, felt the repercussions.

Senegal Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced on Friday:

“Informed of the refusal of issuing visas to several members of the Senegal women's national basketball team, I have instructed the Ministry of Sports to simply cancel the ten-day preparatory training initially planned in the United States of America.”

Sonko’s decision came after the U.S. reportedly denied visas for five athletes, six staff members and a government official. The Senegalese women’s basketball players will instead train in Dakar, which Sonko called a “sovereign and conducive setting for the performance of four athletes.”

The Senegal women’s basketball team is preparing for the 2025 AfroBasket, a competition that takes place every two years. This year, Côte d'Ivoire will play host for the first time in tournament history. Senegal, 11-time winners, last won the competition in 2015. Since then, Nigeria has ruled the past four editions of the tournament.

Senegal's Prime Minister expresses “deep gratitude” to China after Donald Trump’s travel restrictions caused complications

Donald Trump’s plan to expand a full or partial ban for 36 countries complicated Senegal’s preparations for the 2025 AfroBasket. After announcing the cancellation of his country’s basketball training in the U.S., Senegal Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko showed gratitude to a new benefactor.

Sonko wrote in the same Facebook announcement:

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the People's Republic of China, which has awarded several dozens of preparation scholarships to our athletes and their coaches, in the perspective of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.”

Several African countries made it to Donald Trump’s expanded full or partial travel ban list. China reportedly looks to strengthen its presence in the continent following Trump’s restrictions.

