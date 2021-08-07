USA 87-82 France: Kevin Durant scores 29 as Americans clinch their 4th straight Olympics gold; here's how Twitter reacted

The USA defeated France 87-82 to win their fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. It was a closely contested game as the French kept rallying to not fall far too behind the Americans.

The USA started with a 22-18 lead in the first quarter, despite struggling to shoot the ball well. They were compact defensively and made sure they did not end up trailing their opponents in the early stages of the game. Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum combined for 48 points for the Americans as Devin Booker and Damian Lillard endured a frustrating night on the offensive end.

Meanwhile, Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier led the charge for the French with 16 points each. The European heavyweights fought hard until the end and were within touching distance of causing an upset after they cut the USA's lead down to within three points with eight seconds left. However, Kevin Durant converted two clutch free throws as the Americans won the tie by a margin of five points.

TEAM USA IS HEADING HOME WITH THE GOLD MEDAL 🥇 pic.twitter.com/WY91seX5u5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 7, 2021

Kevin Durant takes over to lead the USA to their fourth straight gold medal win

Kevin Durant has been the savior for the USA in the 2021 Olympics. The Brooklyn Nets star was once again on fire against France, scoring 29 points on 50% shooting from the floor. He had 21 points in the first half itself. The 32-year-old was also assigned to guard Rudy Gobert and was excellent on that end.

After his stellar performance, Durant became the USA's all-time leading scorer in the Olympics, surpassing Carmelo Anthony.

Twitter was in awe of the two-time NBA champion's performance during the finals contest against France.

THANK YOU, KEVIN DURANT, FOR LEADING US TO YET ANOTHER GOLD MEDAL BY MAKING TWO LATE EXTREMELY CLUTCH FREE THROWS AND BY AVERAGING 30 GAME IN THREE STRAIGHT GOLD MEDAL VICTORIES. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 7, 2021

“There’s nothing like seeing an American guard attack... never mind.”



— Vince Carter's commentary on Kevin Durant's dunk attempt against Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/ikVYKnsKSY — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 7, 2021

Kevin Durant doing Kevin Durant things. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) August 7, 2021

We really might look at this period from the 2021 playoffs through the next year or so as Kevin Durant’s peak. That dude tore his Achilles, and might peak immediately AFTER tearing his Achilles. I just absolutely refuse to take watching this dude for granted. He’s unreal. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) August 7, 2021

Kevin Durant right now in the Olympics pic.twitter.com/voqgwpL2Ry — KrispyKreme ꧈ (@KrispyKreme6_6) August 7, 2021

France’s postgame interviews about to be like

pic.twitter.com/kdZrM21tW7 — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) August 7, 2021

Kevin Durant is just so much better than other top players in the league it’s crazy. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the USA was also helped largely by the likes of Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum, who have been terrific in the 2021 Olympics. Holiday once again proved why he is such a solid two-way player, while Tatum came up big in the second half to provide some much-needed help to Kevin Durant on the offensive end. Tatum had 19 points and finished as the USA's second-highest scorer behind Kevin Durant in the 2021 Olympics despite playing off the bench.

Jrue Holiday just torturing Evan Fournier. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) August 7, 2021

Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton became NBA champions and Olympic gold medalists in the span of 17 days. pic.twitter.com/VeTs3MJC76 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 7, 2021

Jrue Holiday has been the second Best Player on Team USA right after KD. Straight Up! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 7, 2021

Imagine being guarded by Jrue Holiday, what a nightmare — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) August 7, 2021

Jrue Holiday’s defense is sublime. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) August 7, 2021

Jayson Tatum appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/mcDlDAEQP3 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 7, 2021

Jayson Tatum is a BUCKET — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 7, 2021

I’ve seen people on here clowning Jayson Tatum for not starting on Team USA.



Do you think they realize he’s the 2nd leading scorer on the entire team behind Kevin Durant? — KJ Doyle (@bykjdoyle) August 7, 2021

France fall short despite Rudy Gobert's best efforts

United States v France Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 15

France started their 2021 Olympics campaign with a win against the USA. Despite their best efforts, they were unable to replicate that performance in the finals.

Veteran Rudy Gobert was one of France's best players during this edition of the Olympics. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year had 16 points on 100% field goal shooting, to go with 8 points for the side.

Twitter was highly appreciative of his efforts.

Rudy Gobert when he sees KD guarding him in the paint. pic.twitter.com/9E31yser4p — . (@Trumpsbotfarm) August 7, 2021

Playoff Rudy vs. Olympics

Gobert Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/tYAGCtGgJL — State of Louisville (@thestateoflou) August 7, 2021

Timeline going full MAGA every time Rudy Gobert does something productive. — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 7, 2021

France only down by 5 and Rudy Gobert looking like prime Dwight Howard, second half gonna be some chaos. — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 7, 2021

Donovan Mitchell seeing Rudy Gobert play like prime Shaq in the Olympics pic.twitter.com/0rXbP8V7n8 — Zain Hafeez (@ZainHaf) August 7, 2021

Rudy Gobert & Evan Fournier after the loss. pic.twitter.com/AgTjyRu7i9 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 7, 2021

Rudy Gobert gave it all but wasn't enough 😢



16 pts (100% FG) and 8 rebounds 📈 pic.twitter.com/DOnpLNb25S — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) August 7, 2021

The two basketball heavyweights fought tooth and nail, but the USA once again proved that they are still the most dominant team on the international stage.

