"USA shivering in their boots" - Luka Doncic’s monstrous triple-double vs Montenegro has fans hailing him around the world

Luka Doncic and Team Slovenia are eager to avenge their disappointing EuroBasket 2022 elimination last summer when they compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While the team will be without veteran Goran Dragic, and international sensation Edo Muric, Luka Doncic is eager to carry them to victory.

On Tuesday, Doncic racked up a triple-double in Team Slovenia's 104-100 win over Montenegro, posting an absolutely monstrous stat line. The four-time NBA All-Star scored 34 points while dishing out 14 assists and 13 rebounds, fueling the team to a big win.

With a matchup against Team USA on tap for Saturday, fans were quick to give their thoughts on the situation, praising Doncic for his phenomenal play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheDunkCentral



34 points

14 assists

13 rebounds



He plays USA on Saturday pic.twitter.com/JWl0iXn55p Luka Doncic today:34 points14 assists13 reboundsHe plays USA on Saturday

japta @DubsBetterrrr @TheDunkCentral USA shivering in their boots

Beyond The Data @BeyondTheData @TheDunkCentral So just a normal Luka game

🦇 @Shadowiscold @TheDunkCentral Lmaoooo do that in the nba

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @TheDunkCentral USA vs Slovenia is gonna be a movie

²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 @BronGotGame @TheDunkCentral My goodness this man isn’t human

Honest KD Fan @TrolledByKD @TheDunkCentral Still couldn’t get his team to the playoffs

Van @vanman_1000 @TheDunkCentral Luka is always skinny during World games but fat during training camp! 🤔

Luka Doncic's offseason with Team Slovenia, and how the World Cup could help him prepare for the NBA season

After a disappointing exit from EuroBasket 2022, and a dismal end to the 2022-23 NBA season, Luka Doncic is eager to make waves with Team Slovenia. While the Dallas Mavericks front office, and owner Mark Cuban, continue to make moves off the court, Doncic is still playing himself into shape.

As fans have continued to note, Luka Doncic has looked to be in great shape so far in the games leading up to the FIBA World Cup. Given that, the hope is that the young star will be ready to hit the ground running when the NBA season tips off.

Although his focus has been on the FIBA World Cup, Doncic has been keeping an eye on the Mavericks' offseason moves. So far, the team has continued to bolster the roster, notably re-signing Kyrie Irving, and trading for Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics.

San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks

Meanwhile, Doncic has kept his eye on a world title with Team Slovenia. Recently speaking to Hedge Out about his hopes for the tournament, the 24-year-old said:

"The goal is always the same. Every time we go to a championship, the goal is to win it. What happens is another topic. The goal is always the same for me.

"I feel better this year. It can also be seen. Anze Macek (strength and conditioning coach of the Slovenian NT) chased and pushed me well. Praise him."

When the round-robin World Cup games start, Slovenia will square off with Venezuela in their opening game on August 26. Following that, the team will meet Georgia on August 28, before then colliding with Cape Verde on August 30 in the final group stage game.

Whether or not he and Team Slovenia are able to capture a World Cup title, only time will tell.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)