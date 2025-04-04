"Used to it" - Ja Morant gets brutally honest on being an NBA 'villain' after latest investigation on finger guns celebration

Ja Morant broke his silence after the NBA warned him against using finger guns against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Two days later, he busted out the gesture in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Miami Heat. Morant doesn't seem to care what people think, being comfortable with the villain role.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Morant was asked about the criticism toward him for using the finger guns celebration. He's used to being the "villain" for two years now, during which he was suspended twice by the NBA for showing off his gun publicly and on social media.

"I'm kind of used to it," Morant said, according to Associated Press' Tim Reynolds. "I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it's going to be out there. So, yeah. I don't care no more."

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the NBA warned Ja Morant and Buddy Hield for using the finger guns gesture toward each other during Tuesday's game. The league also warned both teams, explaining that the taunt wasn't violent but deemed inappropriate.

Despite a warning from the NBA, Morant doubled down and used the finger guns twice on Thursday against the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center. He used it to point toward the crowd after making his first basket from beyond the arc with less than eight minutes left in the first quarter.

Morant did it again early in the third quarter, pointing the finger guns toward the Memphis Grizzlies bench, specifically teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. It will be interesting to see if the league gives another warning or takes a different course of action since the first warning didn't seem to affect the two-time All-Star.

Ja Morant hits game winner to beat Miami and snap Grizzlies losing streak

Ja Morant hits game winner to beat Miami and snap Grizzlies losing streak. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Memphis Grizzlies were once a Top 3 team in the Western Conference earlier this season. However, injuries and other issues caused the team to fall in the standings and were at No. 8 entering Thursday's game against the Miami Heat.

Another loss would have put them in a bad position to possibly remain in the play-in spots and miss the NBA playoffs. However, Ja Morant was not having any of it by taking over the final shot of the game.

With the score tied at 108, Morant had the basketball with less than 10 seconds left. He got the switch and was being defended by Heat big man Kel'el Ware. He drove to the basket before hitting a step-back jumper at the buzzer for the victory.

