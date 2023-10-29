"Using her own money": LaVar Ball reveals tale when LiAngelo Ball's baby momma Nikki Mudarris bought $374,000 car to support her family

LaVar Ball was lavish in praise of his son LiAngelo Ball's girlfriend and baby momma Nikki Mudarris. The former Love and Hip-Hop star made headlines for welcoming a baby with the 24-year-old basketball star.

She has the senior Ball's respect for being independent and making her own decisions. In an exclusive interview with VLAD TV, the CEO of Big Baller Brand said that he loves Mudarris for spending her own money on a $374,000 Rolls-Royce to make it comfortable for the baby, instead of the Lamborghini Urus she was driving.

"Nikki Mudarris, oh my God, I love her. How many girls have you had where you go to their house? This is the only one who got her own spot at Beverley Hills. Everybody talking all this stuff, her business, her family is like that, right?

"Yeah, they own some strip clubs, but she is used by a bunch of people. So what happens is her and Jello come together, and Jello like, 'she buy her Jello stuff, she got her own stuff, everybody got to drive his car, got to stay in his mansion, they got nowhere else to go, she does her own thing, using her own money."

The senior Ball is also happy that his son is fortunate some good luck in his life. LiAngelo seems to be on top of the world, especially after the birth of his son, LaVelo Anthony Ball.

Meanwhile, following her reality TV career, Nikki Mudarris shifted her attention to real estate and works as a realtor in Los Angeles with the Watson Salari Group.

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris welcomed their first child this year

Earlier this year, Ball, a shooting guard for the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League, and Nikki Mudarris shared that they were expecting their first child in July.

Taking to Instagram, Mudarris wrote:

"My son, you gave me a purpose in life. I promise to love you, guide you, protect you, and be with you every step of the way. I promise to teach you right from wrong and be the best mommy to you I can be."

While it wasn't revealed when the couple started dating, the site added that they met when they were on a hike.

Since then, the two of them have been going strong and are now parents to a baby boy. It's clear that LaVar Ball shares his son's happiness, as do his brothers, Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball.