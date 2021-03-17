Utah Jazz 117-109 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes wild as Donovan Mitchell and co. keep rolling

The Utah Jazz outlasted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, improving to 28-10 in the 2020-21 season and extending their lead in the NBA Western Conference. The Jazz were led by Donovan Mitchell, who tallied 21 points to help edge the Celtics in this tight battle.
Jordan Clarkson had 20 points tonight and is gaining traction for the Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 16 points and 4 rebounds in just under 26 minutes per game.
The Utah Jazz have continued to impress, taking down one challenger after another to defend the top spot in the West.
Jordan Clarkson and Utah Jazz take narrow road victory over Boston Celtics
Donovan Mitchell made some big contributions down the stretch, hitting a three-point field goal to give the Utah Jazz a six-point lead with just over a minute left. The Boston Celtics put up a great fight, keeping the game close until the very end.
The Utah Jazz hit their free-throws in the final seconds, sealing their 28th victory of the season. Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points, but their efforts fell short to the closing ability of the Jazz.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz's road victory over the Boston Celtics:
The Boston Celtics dropped to 20-19 on the season with the loss, clinging to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Utah Jazz, who have a 2.5 game lead in the West, will stay on the east coast to play the Washington Wizards in their next matchup.
Here are more Twitter reactions from the Utah Jazz's eight-point victory over the Boston Celtics:
The Boston Celtics will next hit the road for an Eastern Conference matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics are in danger of falling to .500 on the season, a record that would keep them "on the bubble" among the competitive teams in the east.
Here are more Twitter reactions from the Utah Jazz's victory: