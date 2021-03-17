Utah Jazz 117-109 Boston Celtics: Twitter goes wild as Donovan Mitchell and co. keep rolling

The Utah Jazz outlasted the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, improving to 28-10 in the 2020-21 season and extending their lead in the NBA Western Conference. The Jazz were led by Donovan Mitchell, who tallied 21 points to help edge the Celtics in this tight battle.

Jordan Clarkson had 20 points tonight and is gaining traction for the Sixth Man of the Year award, averaging 16 points and 4 rebounds in just under 26 minutes per game.

The Utah Jazz have continued to impress, taking down one challenger after another to defend the top spot in the West.

Jordan Clarkson and Utah Jazz take narrow road victory over Boston Celtics

Utah Jazz #27 Rudy Gobert and #00 Jordan Clarkson

Donovan Mitchell made some big contributions down the stretch, hitting a three-point field goal to give the Utah Jazz a six-point lead with just over a minute left. The Boston Celtics put up a great fight, keeping the game close until the very end.

The Utah Jazz hit their free-throws in the final seconds, sealing their 28th victory of the season. Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 57 points, but their efforts fell short to the closing ability of the Jazz.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Utah Jazz's road victory over the Boston Celtics:

Congratulations to Coach Snyder on 300 career wins 🖤#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/oBejJ4iFgr — utahjazz (@utahjazz) March 17, 2021

Rudy Gobert! Isolation defense on Jaylen Brown, getting the block, then sprints the floor for the alley-oop. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 17, 2021

This season when the @utahjazz attempt 45 or more threes in a game their record is 14-2. — Jeff Thiede (@jeff_thiede) March 17, 2021

just copped a Utah Jazz jersey! what do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/76NHGDOsWs — Henry 🦦 (@BucketsByTatum) March 17, 2021

“If I could come back again in the NBA I want to be Jordan Clarkson.” @DwyaneWade loves Clarkson’s game. pic.twitter.com/CgrNTEPCO7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 17, 2021

The Boston Celtics dropped to 20-19 on the season with the loss, clinging to sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Utah Jazz, who have a 2.5 game lead in the West, will stay on the east coast to play the Washington Wizards in their next matchup.

Here are more Twitter reactions from the Utah Jazz's eight-point victory over the Boston Celtics:

The Utah Jazz defeat the Boston Celtics 117-109 to go to 29-10 on the season. The Jazz win this game in the clutch minutes. Mitchell comes alive down the stretch. Gobert dominates on both ends. On to Washington and the Wizards on Thursday night — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 17, 2021

The Boston Celtics will next hit the road for an Eastern Conference matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics are in danger of falling to .500 on the season, a record that would keep them "on the bubble" among the competitive teams in the east.

Here are more Twitter reactions from the Utah Jazz's victory:

JAZZ WIN #takenote @utahjazz 117 x 109 @celtics



Mitchell - 21 pts - 5 ast - 2 rbs

Clarkson - 20 pts - 3 ast - 3 rbs

Ingles - 21 pts - 6 ast - 5 rbs

Conley - 17 pts - 5 ast - 1 rbs - 1 blk

Gobert - 16 pts - 12 rbs - 4 blks pic.twitter.com/QMorvEdXcd — Jazzão da Montanha 🍷(28-10) (@JazzaoM_) March 17, 2021

Pretty hilarious interaction here between Jaylen Brown and Donovan Mitchell: pic.twitter.com/xIx2pm7uIp — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) March 17, 2021

Jordan Clarkson huge off the bench contributions lift Jazz over Celtics 💪 pic.twitter.com/l7w6UaPo6T — Jazz Nation (@JazzNationCP) March 17, 2021