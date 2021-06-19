Utah Jazz 119-131 LA Clippers: Terance Mann's heroics seal first Conference Finals berth for Clippers in franchise history; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 6 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are set to make their Western Conference Finals debut after their hard-fought 131-119 comeback win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their second-round series on Friday. The Clippers trailed the Jazz by 25 points at one stage, but the whole team stepped up at both ends of the floor and were able to overturn that deficit in the second half.

The LA Clippers outscored the Utah Jazz 81-47 in the last two quarters and scored 21 fastbreak points throughout the match. They also knocked down 20 threes and shot 56.5% from the floor, displaying yet again why they were the best shooting side this season.

Kawhi Leonard missed his second straight match as Terance Mann came up with the biggest performance of his basketball career, posting a career-best and team-high 39 points to lead the charge for his team's comeback. Meanwhile, Paul George and Reggie Jackson also put on a show, scoring 28 and 27 points respectively.

Terance Mann - 39 Points, 71% FG, 7/10 3PM



Paul George - 28 Points, 9 Rebounds, 7 Assists



Reggie Jackson - 27 Points, 10 Assists, 62% FG



Came back down 25 Points. 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/UjC3Qbevo2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 19, 2021

Terance Mann's career-night seals the win for the LA Clippers; here are the best Twitter reactions

LA Clippers' young star Terance Mann replaced Kahwi Leonard in the starting lineup again and put up career-best numbers (college or NBA). Mann scored 39 points on 71% shooting, including seven threes on 10 attempts to lead the team's fightback.

NBA fans, Mann's teammates and coaches were left speechless after his tremendous outing that inspired the comeback in the first place. His 20-point third-quarter burst saw the LA Clippers go on a 17-0 run, which changed the course of the game.

He completely dominated the Utah Jazz defense and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, attacking the rim fearlessly despite Gobert's towering presence. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Mann's performance:

Terance Mann whenever Rudy Gobert gets switched up on him pic.twitter.com/bB5sSDZ1h5 — Stimmy Butler (@JBeans_15) June 19, 2021

Kawhi Mann. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 19, 2021

TERANCE MANN HEAT CHECK 😤



He's up to 34



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/lYDDaJq9e4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 19, 2021

If the Jazz blow this lead...



Mann. — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 19, 2021

TERANCE MANN'S HAVING A GAME 😤 pic.twitter.com/7e12vS0ZWC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 19, 2021

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/uigg5qyx4Y — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 19, 2021

"Oh, what a Mann!!!"



20 IN THE THIRD QUARTER.

34 IN THE GAME.

DEFICIT CUT TO 4.



Terance Mann's ERUPTION sparks a 17-0 @LAClippers run to ignite Staples Center! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/p5eNztuBuG — NBA (@NBA) June 19, 2021

Ridiculous, Mann. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 19, 2021

Mann has 31 points...he’s Kawhi Leonard — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson and Paul George were also showered with a lot of respect on Twitter for their efforts to lead the team against the Utah Jazz in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.

This Reggie Jackson shot was TOUGH 👀 pic.twitter.com/MzN8aoocdz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2021

Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann masterclass right now pic.twitter.com/KTmiqsEgdm — Stimmy Butler (@JBeans_15) June 19, 2021

Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson, and Paul George right now pic.twitter.com/JBFMdGvTtP — Hoop Vault™️ (@HoopsVauIt) June 19, 2021

Paul George saved us from a world where Rudy Gobert wins a championship, DPOY, and FMVP while making the all NBA, all star, and all defensive teams in the same season.



Without Kawhi.



Build Playoff P a statue ASAP. pic.twitter.com/UmpKAq89xx — 🦑 Vivan 🦑 (@SquidVivan) June 19, 2021

congrats to lifelong clippers fan paul george who has been dreaming of this moment his whole life — Seerat Sohi (@seeratsohi) June 19, 2021

I'm just laughing. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Deandre Jordan - even Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last year! - all tried to get the Clippers to the conference finals just once.



And it was Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson who finally pushed them over the top.



Love this league — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 19, 2021

Paul George has ended casual culture.



With Kawhi out, they put the offense in his hands and the Clippers are headed to the WCF for the first time ever. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/CQboIYGbFO — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) June 19, 2021

Give the Clippers their roses. Terance Mann, Paul George, Ty Lue, Reggie Jackson, Pat Beverley - all of them. That was something. And quite a coincidence to face Chris Paul (hopefully) in the tortured franchise’s first conference finals appearance. Fifty years is a LONG time. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 19, 2021

Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz defense crumbles yet again

Reigning 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert had a night to forget. The LA Clippers players were taking turns to go up against him and were easily able to score over him. Terance Mann dunked on him for the second consecutive game, which was enough for other players on the Clippers roster to exploit the French international.

Utah Jazz letting Mann cook them like he’s Jordan pic.twitter.com/vSfckfPgO1 — UZi (@13Uzi) June 19, 2021

Donovan Mitchell in the Utah Jazz locker room after the game if they lose pic.twitter.com/ZTPYPh9Ogi — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 19, 2021

Utah Jazz refusing to adjust and guard Terance Mann pic.twitter.com/249GrMbJBi — Ryan (@RyanWilkies) June 19, 2021

The Utah Jazz after losing to the Clippers TWICE with no Kawhi pic.twitter.com/O5Wm2qlodQ — No Hands Nation (@SpeedDe86282699) June 19, 2021

Rudy Gobert is a 3X DPOY

Anthony Davis is a 0x DPOY



Someone make it make sense 🙃 pic.twitter.com/9vuepyecm6 — 🌟 (@LALeBron23) June 17, 2021

17-0 run for the Clippers… Rudy Gobert is a liability — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) June 19, 2021

Rudy Gobert every time Terance Mann in the paint pic.twitter.com/S2VMp0hjYq — slimeville🐍 (@valebando1) June 19, 2021

Live look at Rudy Gobert after The Terrance Mann Dunk pic.twitter.com/1GQMwU3EMq — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SaaSBurnerAcct) June 17, 2021

Rudy Gobert carrying the offense after Donovan Mitchell left with an injury: pic.twitter.com/5OJwzll23Y — Stimmy Butler (@JBeans_15) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell, despite playing through an ankle injury, dropped a 39-point piece on the LA Clippers, giving it all he had to lead the Utah Jazz.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Nonetheless, the Utah Jazz and Mitchell will look to come back stronger next year after laying a solid foundation this season by breaking the franchise record for the best win-loss ratio in the league.

The LA Clippers will now face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The series is scheduled to start Sunday at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Edited by Raunak J