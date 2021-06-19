Utah Jazz 119-131 LA Clippers: Terance Mann's heroics seal first Conference Finals berth for Clippers in franchise history; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 6 | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are set to make their Western Conference Finals debut after their hard-fought 131-119 comeback win over the Utah Jazz in Game 6 of their second-round series on Friday. The Clippers trailed the Jazz by 25 points at one stage, but the whole team stepped up at both ends of the floor and were able to overturn that deficit in the second half.
The LA Clippers outscored the Utah Jazz 81-47 in the last two quarters and scored 21 fastbreak points throughout the match. They also knocked down 20 threes and shot 56.5% from the floor, displaying yet again why they were the best shooting side this season.
Kawhi Leonard missed his second straight match as Terance Mann came up with the biggest performance of his basketball career, posting a career-best and team-high 39 points to lead the charge for his team's comeback. Meanwhile, Paul George and Reggie Jackson also put on a show, scoring 28 and 27 points respectively.
Terance Mann's career-night seals the win for the LA Clippers; here are the best Twitter reactions
LA Clippers' young star Terance Mann replaced Kahwi Leonard in the starting lineup again and put up career-best numbers (college or NBA). Mann scored 39 points on 71% shooting, including seven threes on 10 attempts to lead the team's fightback.
NBA fans, Mann's teammates and coaches were left speechless after his tremendous outing that inspired the comeback in the first place. His 20-point third-quarter burst saw the LA Clippers go on a 17-0 run, which changed the course of the game.
He completely dominated the Utah Jazz defense and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, attacking the rim fearlessly despite Gobert's towering presence. Here's how the Twitterati reacted to Mann's performance:
Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson and Paul George were also showered with a lot of respect on Twitter for their efforts to lead the team against the Utah Jazz in the absence of Kawhi Leonard.
Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz defense crumbles yet again
Reigning 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert had a night to forget. The LA Clippers players were taking turns to go up against him and were easily able to score over him. Terance Mann dunked on him for the second consecutive game, which was enough for other players on the Clippers roster to exploit the French international.
Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell, despite playing through an ankle injury, dropped a 39-point piece on the LA Clippers, giving it all he had to lead the Utah Jazz.
Nonetheless, the Utah Jazz and Mitchell will look to come back stronger next year after laying a solid foundation this season by breaking the franchise record for the best win-loss ratio in the league.
The LA Clippers will now face the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The series is scheduled to start Sunday at the Phoenix Suns Arena.