Utah Jazz predicted starting lineup and depth chart after capitalizing on Ace Bailey's slide

The Utah Jazz took advantage of Ace Bailey’s slide in the 2025 NBA draft, selecting him with the fifth pick. While Utah was reportedly not his preferred destination, the Jazz is expected to get Bailey, a high-upside prospect that has been in the top three during the scouting process in the past months.

Bailey is seen to be a starting-caliber player for the Jazz as soon as he steps on the court next season. Here is a look at their potential starting lineup and depth chart.

PG Collin Sexton Isaiah Collier Walter Clayton Jr.

SG Ace Bailey Keyonte George Johnny Juzang SF Lauri Markannen Brice Sensabaugh

Cody Williams PF John Collins KJ Martin

Micah Potter

C Walker Kessler Kyle Filipowski

Taylor Hendricks



The Jazz are currently loaded in the backcourt with young guards such as Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. Meanwhile, the team is also seen to be offloading veteran sixth man Jordan Clarkson this offseason to give more minutes to the incoming Bailey.

A tall guard with a promising skillset, the 6-foot-8 Bailey impressed in his one year, averaging 17.6 points, and 7.2 rebounds per game on 34.6 shooting from the field.

Aside from Bailey, the Jazz also drafted Walter Clayton Jr. in their 18th selection, coming from Florida.

The Jazz finished with the worst record in the Western Conference last year with a 17-65 win-loss slate. Their main objective in the NBA draft was to get a franchise star whom they can build their franchise from in the coming years.

Ace Bailey gets candid on what he brings to the Jazz

Ace Bailey entered the draft as one of the highest-touted rookies in the class. Now that he is with the rebuilding Utah Jazz, Bailey promises to provide whatever the team needs to find success in the NBA.

Talking to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, Bailey listed the things he will bring to the Jazz once he steps out on the court for them.

"A leader, confidence. Hard worker...Just a player that pushes people to be the best. A very great teammate ... I'm the person that's going to push everybody to be the best they can be, even the coaches," he said.

Bailey will be paired with former All-Star Lauri Markannen, who has been the team's star since trading Donovan Mitchell in 2023 and triggering a rebuild process.

With still many guards in the Jazz roster, Bailey is expected to compete for minutes against some veterans on the roster like Collin Sexton. Bailey will be coached by young Jazz mentor Will Hardy.

