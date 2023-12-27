Vanessa Bryant accused of not using Kobe Bryant's $600,000,000 estate for black community: "Started initiative with predominantly white colleges"

It appears that not all people are in favor of how Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, is spending her money after her husband's passing in Jan. 2020.

In an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Dr. Umar Johnson, a physochologist and social media personality, accused Vanessa Bryant of not using her late husband's money to help the Black community.

"Vanessa inherited his wealth. Is she using any of those money to do good to the Black community? Absolutely not. Vanessa Bryant just started an initiative with three predominantly white colleges. Some kind of a sports initiative with Kobe's money and Kobe's name," Dr. Umar said, via The Art of Dialogue.

According to Forbes, Kobe Bryant's net worth, at the time of his death, was $600 million. This fortune was created from his career earnings, endorsement deals and investments off the court following his retirement from the NBA in 2016.

Vanessa Bryant shares message on social media to promote Kobe Bryant's signature shoe re-launch

Vanessa Bryant and shoe brand Nike are proceeding with the re-launch of some Kobe Bryant signature shoes and are expected to be released in the coming months.

Bryant's widow took to social media to promote the re-launch, sharing a heartfelt message with her followers:

"A legacy not left up to fate, but meticulously crafted through dedication and hard work That’s Mamba," she wrote.

Kobe Bryant was one of the megastars who had a shoe signature deal with Nike and it makes sense for the company to re-launch some of his signature shoes, given how popular the NBA legend was, and continues to be even after his death.

In the video, Nike uses the words 'Fearless', 'Relentless', 'Passion', 'Obsession', and 'Resilience' to describe who Kobe Bryant was on the floor and how he created the 'Mamba Mentality'.

Bryant is considered one of the greatest players of all-time not only in the NBA, but in the game of basketball. The Hall of Famer guard spent his entire career with the LA Lakers, playing with the team for 20 years (1996-2016).

He won the NBA championship five times (2000-2002, 2009, 2010) and was a Finals MVP twice (2009, 2010). He also claimed the regular-season MVP award in 2008, when he led the franchise to the NBA Finals and became an All-Star an impressive 18 times, winning the MVP award four times.

The MVP award in the All-Star Game has been named after him.