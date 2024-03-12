Vanessa Bryant dazzles in $2400 Renata Gown, Natalia turns out in $3500 Maria Lucia dress at WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu’s wedding

The late Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, recently attended the wedding of rising New York Liberty star, Sabrina Ionescu. The 26-year-old had earlier announced her engagement with NFL star, Hroniss Grasu, who she has been dating since 2021.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in January 2023, and a low-key wedding recently took place. Alongside Vanessa and Ionescu was 21-year-old Natalia Bryant.

The mom-daughter duo sported two stunning designer dresses. While Vanessa Bryant was seen wearing a golden, Renata Gown, that retails for $2,400 on cultgaia.com, Natalia wore a green Maria Lucia dress, which can be bought for $3,500 on nykaafashion.com.

Natalia has seemingly inherited her height from her late father, as she is taller than both Sabrina Ionescu and Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa used the opportunity and the post to congratulate Ionescu and her fiance, tagging the two athletes:

"Congratulations to @sabrina_i and @h_grasu !!! Such a beautiful couple. Wishing you both the very best, always!!! Xo"

Sabrina Ionescu is fresh off a commanding season, where she led her team to the top of the WNBA Eastern Conference and the championship finals. The Liberty lost to the Las Vegas Aces 1-3 despite Ionescu herself averaging 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists across the finals.

Despite the disappointing end to the campaign Ionescu will undoubtedly be looking to recharge and come back stronger for the new campaign, which tips off in the middle of May.

Sabrina Ionescu's wholesome engagement to Hroniss Grasu

Sabrina Ionescu's engagement to Hroniss Grasu was announced on her IG in January 2023 in a post with the following message:

"It’s always us🤍 here’s to forever with you – 1.20.23 #finally."

She also talked about how the proposal took place, claiming that her now-husband had taken her completely by surprise:

“I was completely shocked and caught off guard because he played it off so well. I couldn’t stop taking pictures with my ring. This night was just so special.”

Ionescu’s fans will have congratulations to offer with the news that the wedding has taken place. It was heartwarming to see that she has the support of her family and friends, which includes Vanessa Bryant.