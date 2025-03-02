Vanessa Bryant, Dwyane Wade’s sister & more mourn Angie Stone’s tragic passing in devastating crash

American singer Angie Stone has tragically passed away at the age of 63. As confirmed by one of Stone’s representatives, Stone was killed in a car crash that occurred in Montgomery, Alabama. Reports confirm that the soul singer was traveling after a show when the crash took place. She was also the only one to suffer fatal injuries in the accident.

Ad

Many, including Vannesa Bryant, Dwayne Wade’s sister Tragil Wade and Viola Davis, are mourning the legend and have spoken up since Stone's accident:

“Remembering the sweet spirit of AngieI- I am saddened to hear that Angie Stone has passed away. We met when I received an award from Cafe Mocha. Angie loved God so you know it was up from! there. Rest in peace, Angie. Remembering the sweet spirit of AngieI- I am saddened to hear that Angie Stone has passed away. We met when I received an award from Cafe Mocha. Angie loved God so you know it was up from! there. Rest in peace, Angie,” wrote Dwayne Wade’s sister, Tragil Wade.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“In absolute shock. You were a light, a force, and a gift to us all. Your music was timeless and touched so many hearts. Loved you, sis. Rest well. 💔🕊️🙏🏿” wrote Viola Davis.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

American actress Laura Govan and WNBA star Temi Fagbenle also reacted to Viola Davis’ post mourning the loss of Angie Stone:

“🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️,” wrote Laura Govan.

“RIP Angie 🙏🏿♥️,” wrote Temi Fagbenle.

Ad

Vanessa Bryant also mourned the loss of Stone, sharing a picture of her on Instagram with the song “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” Check out her post below:

Vanessa Bryant mourns the passing of Angie Stone (Image via Instagram/@vanessabryant)

2x NBA All-Star Baron Davis mourns the loss of Angie Stone

Baron Davis was one of many NBA personalities who spoke out following the tragic loss of Angie Stone. Davis took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the 63-year-old. He posted a picture of Stone on his Instagram story along with her hit song “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” Davis also wrote a heartfelt message in reaction to the news:

Ad

“Heartbroken Love You Big Sis,” wrote Davis.

Ad

Stone was a very influential figure in the world of female hip-hop, having been a founding member of The Sequence. Together with the group, Stone scored her first hit song with Funk You Up. What followed was an almost five-decade-long career that will be celebrated and remembered for years.

Stone was also known for her work as an actress and appeared in box-office comedies like Ride Along, starring Ice Cube and Kevin Heart, and The Hot Chick, starring Rob Schneider. Stone’s untimely passing will surely send waves through the NBA world today.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback